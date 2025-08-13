Winter Break Soccer Camp Registration

Our most complete option for players who want consistent training and maximum development. This pass includes full access to the entire two-week winter break program, allowing players to build confidence, sharpen skills, and maintain momentum through structured daily sessions. Ideal for beginners looking to grow and advanced players staying sharp.

Includes:

• Full 2-week program (Dec 22 – Jan 2, even holidays)

• Skill development, gameplay, and progression

• Beginner through advanced coaching