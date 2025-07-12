2025 Sean's K9s Online Auction

Hosted by
Napa Valley Luxury Wine Experience for Two
The Setting Inn | Schramsberg Winery | The Setting Wines
Indulge in the ultimate wine country getaway with this exclusive Napa Valley experience for two. Nestled between rolling vineyards and minutes from the renowned culinary town of Yountville, The Setting Inn offers a serene retreat paired with world-class wine tastings and luxurious accommodations.
From cozy courtyard fire pits to the inviting Barn Lounge, every corner of The Setting Inn is designed for comfort, relaxation, and celebration. Let the team assist you in planning visits to nearby wineries and Michelin-starred restaurants, ensuring every moment is unforgettable.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to the finer things in life, this Napa Valley escape offers the perfect setting.
European Dream Getaway for Two
Your Choice of Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna, or Rome
Experience the romance, culture, and history of Europe with this unforgettable escape for two. Choose one of five incredible cities and enjoy a 5-night stay at a centrally located 4-star hotel, complete with daily breakfast and two hand-picked experiences that immerse you in the heart and soul of your chosen destination.
Select from the following iconic European cities:
Romance and elegance along the Seine
Flavors, flamenco, and royal grandeur
Storybook charm and Bohemian history
Imperial splendor and classical music
Eternal ruins and Renaissance masterpieces
Let the expert concierge service handle all the booking details, so you can relax and focus on making memories. Whether you're marveling at Parisian lights on the Seine, clapping to flamenco in Madrid, strolling cobblestone streets in Prague, listening to Mozart in Vienna, or exploring ancient ruins in Rome—this experience offers the perfect blend of luxury, culture, and adventure.
Spanish Villa Escape for 8 in Alella, Spain
Private Chef Dinner | Winery Tour & Tasting | 7-Night Villa Stay
Treat yourself and your guests to a luxurious Mediterranean getaway in Alella, Spain, a charming wine region just outside Barcelona. Nestled between rolling vineyards and the shimmering sea, this sun-drenched escape combines the best of Spanish culture, cuisine, and countryside living.
Discover one of Spain’s leading organic wineries located in the stunning Serralada de Marina Natural Park overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Enjoy a guided walk through the vineyards, wine cellar, and aging rooms, followed by a tasting of four exceptional wines, including their celebrated cava. Learn how this family-run estate crafts wines that reflect both terroir and tradition.
Relax at home while a local chef prepares a 3-course farm-to-table dinner using seasonal, regional ingredients. Each dish is introduced with the story behind its inspiration and ingredients—an immersive, sensory experience that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the region. (Wine not included)
Your group of 8 will enjoy a full week in a beautiful countryside villa featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a private pool. Located just 30 minutes from Barcelona, the villa is ideally situated near the beach and vineyards, offering both tranquility and proximity to city life. A rental car is recommended for exploring the area at your own pace.
Whether you're sipping cava at sunset, enjoying a gourmet meal under the stars, or venturing into Barcelona for sightseeing and tapas, this Alella retreat promises an unforgettable Spanish escape with the perfect balance of relaxation, culture, and celebration.
Amalfi Coast Escape for Four
Private Apartment Stay | Lemon Farmhouse Visit | Sunset Boat Tour
Bask in the beauty of Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast with this unforgettable experience for four. From seaside sunsets to citrus-scented groves, this 5-night escape blends local charm, natural splendor, and authentic Italian flavors for the perfect Mediterranean getaway.
Unwind in a newly renovated private apartment that blends classic Amalfi style with modern comfort. Featuring two bedrooms with double beds, two full bathrooms, a cozy living room, and a fully equipped kitchen, it’s the ideal base for your group of four. Step onto the panoramic terrace to soak in stunning views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.
Please note: stairs are required to access the apartment; no elevator is available.
No trip to the Amalfi Coast is complete without tasting its legendary lemons. Visit a traditional lemon farm nestled in the hills, stroll through vibrant groves, and see how local favorites like limoncello, jams, and honey are made. Sip homemade lemonade and indulge in lemon cake while learning about the unique climate and culture that make Amalfi lemons world-famous.
Cap off your Italian adventure with a 2-hour private boat cruise along the Amalfi coastline. Escape the crowds and enjoy a peaceful glide past picturesque villages and rugged cliffs. Stop near Positano to watch the sun melt into the sea, with a glass of Prosecco and local snacks in hand. This magical moment is the perfect finale to your stay.
Whether you're exploring lemon-scented hillsides, sipping bubbly at sea, or relaxing on a sun-soaked terrace, this Amalfi Coast experience is your ticket to timeless beauty, unforgettable flavors, and la dolce vita.
Flavors, Flamenco & History: A Madrid Getaway for Four
5 Nights in the City Center | Culinary & Cultural Tours | Day Trip to Toledo
Uncover the soul of Spain in the vibrant capital of Madrid with this unforgettable experience for four. Blending rich history, world-class cuisine, fiery flamenco, and a guided day trip to one of Spain’s most storied cities, this immersive getaway offers the perfect mix of indulgence, exploration, and cultural connection.
Make yourself at home in a comfortable and stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment ideally located in the center of Madrid. You’ll be within walking distance of grand boulevards, historic plazas, local cafés, and vibrant neighborhoods, offering the perfect base for discovering the city's rich tapestry of art, architecture, and culture.
Savor Madrid’s culinary heritage on a 3-hour guided food tour through the city’s most beloved eateries. Taste your way through Iberian ham, salted cod, chickpea stew, and more—each dish paired with regional Spanish wines. Your local guide will share the stories behind each flavor, giving you an insider's look at Madrid’s mouthwatering gastronomy.
Feel the passion of Spain’s most iconic art form during an exhilarating flamenco performance in one of Madrid’s premier tablaos. From soul-stirring guitar to dramatic dance, this intimate experience in a traditional tavern captures the fire and elegance of flamenco at its finest.
Journey to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Toledo, known as the “City of Three Cultures” for its Christian, Muslim, and Jewish influences. With a private guide and transfer, explore Gothic cathedrals, the ancient Jewish quarter, and narrow medieval streets as you delve into the layered history and architectural splendor of this enchanting Spanish gem.
Whether you're sampling tapas in the streets of Madrid, swaying to the rhythm of flamenco, or wandering the ancient alleys of Toledo, this Spanish escape is an experience that will linger in your heart—and your palate—long after you return home.
Authentic Havana Escape for Four
3 Nights in a Stylish Mid-Century Apartment | Salsa & Mojitos | VIP Nightlife | Beach & City Tours
Step into the rhythm of Havana, Cuba, with this all-inclusive cultural experience for up to four guests. From vintage charm to vibrant nightlife, this curated escape offers the perfect mix of relaxation, exploration, and celebration—all set against the iconic backdrop of Old Havana.
Your fully serviced private residence blends mid-century Cuban design with modern comforts, offering an ideal retreat in the heart of the city. The apartment features a King bedroom with walk-in shower and Queen bedroom with shower/tub combo, plus open-concept living, kitchen, and dining areas. Unwind with panoramic rooftop views and soak in the city's timeless energy from your tranquil home base.
Learn the art of crafting the perfect mojito and sway to the rhythm of salsa with immersive, guided classes. From bold flavors to joyful movement, these hands-on experiences bring you closer to Cuba’s vibrant soul.
From the cultural depth of its historic streets to the electric energy of its music and dance, Havana offers a travel experience unlike any other. Let the mojitos flow, the music play, and the memories begin.
Luxury Safari Retreat for Two in South Africa’s Waterberg Region
5 Nights in a Deluxe Safari Tent | All-Inclusive Dining | Daily Game Drives
Venture deep into the wild beauty of The Waterberg, one of South Africa’s best-kept secrets, for an extraordinary safari experience that blends untamed adventure with refined luxury. This unforgettable escape for two offers immersive wildlife encounters, gourmet meals, and the comfort of a boutique safari lodge nestled in the heart of the savannah.
Reconnect with nature without sacrificing comfort in a deluxe, fully serviced tent featuring a King or Twin convertible bed, private bathroom, indoor shower, and a deep soaking tub. Sip coffee from your private terrace as the sun rises over the bushveld, and unwind by the shared swimming pool after a day on safari.
Savor gourmet cuisine prepared by expert chefs and served in the heart of the wilderness. Each meal blends local flavors with international flair, providing a refined culinary experience that complements the breathtaking setting.
Whether you're tracking wildlife across golden savannahs or stargazing from your luxury tent, this Waterberg safari retreat delivers once-in-a-lifetime memories wrapped in barefoot elegance. Discover the wild—and the wonder—of Africa’s untouched paradise.
European City-Hopping Escape for Two
9 Nights Across Up to 3 Iconic Destinations | Stylish Apartment Stays | Tailored Itinerary Support
Unleash your inner explorer on a nine-night adventure through Europe’s most iconic cities, with the freedom to choose up to three dream destinations from a curated list of cultural capitals. From the romance of Florence to the vibrant pulse of Berlin, this personalized getaway offers the best of Europe—your way.
Mix and match up to three of Europe’s most iconic destinations, all booked together for consecutive travel:
Stay in professionally managed, one-bedroom apartments designed for modern comfort. Each features a King or Queen bed, private bathroom, and inviting living area—ideal for relaxing after full days of exploration. Locations are selected to place you close to major attractions, dining, and local culture.
Whether you're sipping wine in Florence, wandering Gothic quarters in Barcelona, or dancing the night away in Berlin, this European Winner’s Choice getaway offers unforgettable memories—one city at a time. Let the adventure begin.
Mexican Coastal Luxury Getaway at the Mayan Palace
Choice of 6 Resort Destinations | World-Class Amenities | 4 or 7-Night Option Available
Treat yourself to a luxurious escape along Mexico’s most dazzling coastlines with a stay at a Mayan Palace resort by Vidanta—a prestigious collection of AAA Four Diamond properties. With vibrant beaches, gourmet dining, lush pools, golf, spas, and entertainment at your fingertips, this experience is a tropical paradise redefined.
Choose from six stunning Vidanta Mayan Palace resorts, each offering its own coastal charm:
Relax in a King bed or two Double beds with elegant furnishings, an open-plan living space, private bathroom, TV, and a balcony or terrace with panoramic views. Each resort features stylish design and thoughtful comfort for a truly restful retreat.
Whether you’re sipping cocktails under the palms, teeing off at sunrise, or soaking in the sunset from your balcony, this Mayan Palace luxury escape offers the perfect blend of indulgence, adventure, and relaxation—now available in two unforgettable formats.
