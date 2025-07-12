2025 Sean's K9s Online Auction

Flavors, Flamenco & History: A Madrid Getaway for Four

5 Nights in the City Center | Culinary & Cultural Tours | Day Trip to Toledo

Uncover the soul of Spain in the vibrant capital of Madrid with this unforgettable experience for four. Blending rich history, world-class cuisine, fiery flamenco, and a guided day trip to one of Spain’s most storied cities, this immersive getaway offers the perfect mix of indulgence, exploration, and cultural connection.

This Experience for 4 Includes:

5-night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in central Madrid

3-hour gastronomic walking tour with multiple food and wine tastings

Authentic flamenco show in a traditional Madrid taberna

Half-day private tour to Toledo with guide and private transfer









🏡 Charming Apartment in the Heart of Madrid

Make yourself at home in a comfortable and stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment ideally located in the center of Madrid. You’ll be within walking distance of grand boulevards, historic plazas, local cafés, and vibrant neighborhoods, offering the perfect base for discovering the city's rich tapestry of art, architecture, and culture.









🍷 Gastronomic Walking Tour

Savor Madrid’s culinary heritage on a 3-hour guided food tour through the city’s most beloved eateries. Taste your way through Iberian ham, salted cod, chickpea stew, and more—each dish paired with regional Spanish wines. Your local guide will share the stories behind each flavor, giving you an insider's look at Madrid’s mouthwatering gastronomy.









💃 Authentic Flamenco Show

Feel the passion of Spain’s most iconic art form during an exhilarating flamenco performance in one of Madrid’s premier tablaos. From soul-stirring guitar to dramatic dance, this intimate experience in a traditional tavern captures the fire and elegance of flamenco at its finest.









🏰 Private Day Trip to Toledo

Journey to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Toledo, known as the “City of Three Cultures” for its Christian, Muslim, and Jewish influences. With a private guide and transfer, explore Gothic cathedrals, the ancient Jewish quarter, and narrow medieval streets as you delve into the layered history and architectural splendor of this enchanting Spanish gem.









Whether you're sampling tapas in the streets of Madrid, swaying to the rhythm of flamenco, or wandering the ancient alleys of Toledo, this Spanish escape is an experience that will linger in your heart—and your palate—long after you return home.