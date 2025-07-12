Hosted by

Sean M. Walsh K9 Memorial Foundation

2025 Sean's K9s Online Auction

Farmhouse Luxury in Napa Vineyards item
Farmhouse Luxury in Napa Vineyards
$2,745

Starting bid

Napa Valley Luxury Wine Experience for Two
The Setting Inn | Schramsberg Winery | The Setting Wines

Indulge in the ultimate wine country getaway with this exclusive Napa Valley experience for two. Nestled between rolling vineyards and minutes from the renowned culinary town of Yountville, The Setting Inn offers a serene retreat paired with world-class wine tastings and luxurious accommodations.

This Experience Includes:

  • Private Tasting of The Setting Wines
    Enjoy an intimate tasting of premium wines in the beautifully restored barn at The Setting Inn. Crafted by award-winning winemaker Jesse Katz, The Setting Wines are known for their elegance, balance, and origin from Napa and Sonoma’s most prestigious vineyards.
  • Cave Tour & Tasting at Schramsberg Winery
    Journey through the historic caves of Schramsberg Winery and enjoy a seated tasting of their legendary sparkling wines—favorites of U.S. presidents and international dignitaries for over 50 years.
  • 3-Night Stay at The Setting Inn Napa Valley (Sunday–Thursday nights)
    Relax in a stylish guest room inside a lovingly restored 1901 farmhouse, featuring Restoration Hardware furnishings, fireplaces, LATHER bath amenities, and vineyard views. Each morning, savor a continental breakfast delivered to your room with fresh pastries from Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery.

From cozy courtyard fire pits to the inviting Barn Lounge, every corner of The Setting Inn is designed for comfort, relaxation, and celebration. Let the team assist you in planning visits to nearby wineries and Michelin-starred restaurants, ensuring every moment is unforgettable.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to the finer things in life, this Napa Valley escape offers the perfect setting.

Passport to Europe
Passport to Europe item
Passport to Europe
$3,875

Starting bid

European Dream Getaway for Two
Your Choice of Paris, Madrid, Prague, Vienna, or Rome

Experience the romance, culture, and history of Europe with this unforgettable escape for two. Choose one of five incredible cities and enjoy a 5-night stay at a centrally located 4-star hotel, complete with daily breakfast and two hand-picked experiences that immerse you in the heart and soul of your chosen destination.

This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • 5-night stay at a 4-star hotel in the city center
  • Daily breakfast
  • Two curated city experiences unique to your destination

Select from the following iconic European cities:

Paris, France

Romance and elegance along the Seine

  • Dinner Cruise on the Seine River with Champagne welcome, gourmet multi-course meal, fine wine, and live music
  • Skip-the-Line Tickets to the Louvre Museum to explore masterpieces including the Mona Lisa

Madrid, Spain

Flavors, flamenco, and royal grandeur

  • Half-Day Gastronomic Walking Tour with 4 food stops and cultural insights
  • Flamenco Dinner Show with a 3-course traditional Spanish meal and live performance

Prague, Czech Republic

Storybook charm and Bohemian history

  • Jazz Dinner Cruise on the Vltava River with live music
  • Private Day Trip to Kutná Hora including a visit to the Bone Church and a traditional Czech lunch

Vienna, Austria

Imperial splendor and classical music

  • Mozart Concert at Sala Terrena, Vienna’s oldest concert hall, in an intimate frescoed venue
  • Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride through the historic city, beginning at St. Stephen’s Cathedral

Rome, Italy

Eternal ruins and Renaissance masterpieces

  • Private Guided Tour of the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill
  • Skip-the-Line Entry to the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel, home to Michelangelo’s iconic ceiling

Let the expert concierge service handle all the booking details, so you can relax and focus on making memories. Whether you're marveling at Parisian lights on the Seine, clapping to flamenco in Madrid, strolling cobblestone streets in Prague, listening to Mozart in Vienna, or exploring ancient ruins in Rome—this experience offers the perfect blend of luxury, culture, and adventure.

Brilliant Barcelona
Brilliant Barcelona
$9,200

Starting bid

Spanish Villa Escape for 8 in Alella, Spain
Private Chef Dinner | Winery Tour & Tasting | 7-Night Villa Stay

Treat yourself and your guests to a luxurious Mediterranean getaway in Alella, Spain, a charming wine region just outside Barcelona. Nestled between rolling vineyards and the shimmering sea, this sun-drenched escape combines the best of Spanish culture, cuisine, and countryside living.

This Experience Includes:

  • 7-night stay in a private 4-bedroom, 4-bath villa for up to 8 guests
  • Winery Tour and Tasting at the award-winning Alta Alella Mirgin Winery
  • Private Chef-Prepared Dinner served in your villa

🍷 Alta Alella Mirgin Winery Tour & Tasting

Discover one of Spain’s leading organic wineries located in the stunning Serralada de Marina Natural Park overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Enjoy a guided walk through the vineyards, wine cellar, and aging rooms, followed by a tasting of four exceptional wines, including their celebrated cava. Learn how this family-run estate crafts wines that reflect both terroir and tradition.

👨‍🍳 Private Chef Dinner in the Villa

Relax at home while a local chef prepares a 3-course farm-to-table dinner using seasonal, regional ingredients. Each dish is introduced with the story behind its inspiration and ingredients—an immersive, sensory experience that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the region. (Wine not included)

🏡 Private Villa Stay in Alella

Your group of 8 will enjoy a full week in a beautiful countryside villa featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a private pool. Located just 30 minutes from Barcelona, the villa is ideally situated near the beach and vineyards, offering both tranquility and proximity to city life. A rental car is recommended for exploring the area at your own pace.

Whether you're sipping cava at sunset, enjoying a gourmet meal under the stars, or venturing into Barcelona for sightseeing and tapas, this Alella retreat promises an unforgettable Spanish escape with the perfect balance of relaxation, culture, and celebration.

Amazing Amalfi
Amazing Amalfi item
Amazing Amalfi
$5,950

Starting bid

Amalfi Coast Escape for Four
Private Apartment Stay | Lemon Farmhouse Visit | Sunset Boat Tour

Bask in the beauty of Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast with this unforgettable experience for four. From seaside sunsets to citrus-scented groves, this 5-night escape blends local charm, natural splendor, and authentic Italian flavors for the perfect Mediterranean getaway.

This Experience for 4 Includes:

  • 5-night stay in a charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment
  • Guided visit to a traditional lemon farmhouse
  • Private 2-hour sunset boat tour with Prosecco and snacks

🏡 Your Amalfi Apartment

Unwind in a newly renovated private apartment that blends classic Amalfi style with modern comfort. Featuring two bedrooms with double beds, two full bathrooms, a cozy living room, and a fully equipped kitchen, it’s the ideal base for your group of four. Step onto the panoramic terrace to soak in stunning views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.
Please note: stairs are required to access the apartment; no elevator is available.

🍋 Lemon Farmhouse Experience

No trip to the Amalfi Coast is complete without tasting its legendary lemons. Visit a traditional lemon farm nestled in the hills, stroll through vibrant groves, and see how local favorites like limoncello, jams, and honey are made. Sip homemade lemonade and indulge in lemon cake while learning about the unique climate and culture that make Amalfi lemons world-famous.

🌅 Private Sunset Boat Tour

Cap off your Italian adventure with a 2-hour private boat cruise along the Amalfi coastline. Escape the crowds and enjoy a peaceful glide past picturesque villages and rugged cliffs. Stop near Positano to watch the sun melt into the sea, with a glass of Prosecco and local snacks in hand. This magical moment is the perfect finale to your stay.

Whether you're exploring lemon-scented hillsides, sipping bubbly at sea, or relaxing on a sun-soaked terrace, this Amalfi Coast experience is your ticket to timeless beauty, unforgettable flavors, and la dolce vita.

Vamos Madrid
Vamos Madrid item
Vamos Madrid
$5,995

Starting bid

Flavors, Flamenco & History: A Madrid Getaway for Four
5 Nights in the City Center | Culinary & Cultural Tours | Day Trip to Toledo

Uncover the soul of Spain in the vibrant capital of Madrid with this unforgettable experience for four. Blending rich history, world-class cuisine, fiery flamenco, and a guided day trip to one of Spain’s most storied cities, this immersive getaway offers the perfect mix of indulgence, exploration, and cultural connection.

This Experience for 4 Includes:

  • 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in central Madrid
  • 3-hour gastronomic walking tour with multiple food and wine tastings
  • Authentic flamenco show in a traditional Madrid taberna
  • Half-day private tour to Toledo with guide and private transfer



🏡 Charming Apartment in the Heart of Madrid

Make yourself at home in a comfortable and stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment ideally located in the center of Madrid. You’ll be within walking distance of grand boulevards, historic plazas, local cafés, and vibrant neighborhoods, offering the perfect base for discovering the city's rich tapestry of art, architecture, and culture.



🍷 Gastronomic Walking Tour

Savor Madrid’s culinary heritage on a 3-hour guided food tour through the city’s most beloved eateries. Taste your way through Iberian ham, salted cod, chickpea stew, and more—each dish paired with regional Spanish wines. Your local guide will share the stories behind each flavor, giving you an insider's look at Madrid’s mouthwatering gastronomy.



💃 Authentic Flamenco Show

Feel the passion of Spain’s most iconic art form during an exhilarating flamenco performance in one of Madrid’s premier tablaos. From soul-stirring guitar to dramatic dance, this intimate experience in a traditional tavern captures the fire and elegance of flamenco at its finest.



🏰 Private Day Trip to Toledo

Journey to the UNESCO World Heritage city of Toledo, known as the “City of Three Cultures” for its Christian, Muslim, and Jewish influences. With a private guide and transfer, explore Gothic cathedrals, the ancient Jewish quarter, and narrow medieval streets as you delve into the layered history and architectural splendor of this enchanting Spanish gem.



Whether you're sampling tapas in the streets of Madrid, swaying to the rhythm of flamenco, or wandering the ancient alleys of Toledo, this Spanish escape is an experience that will linger in your heart—and your palate—long after you return home.

Havana Nights
Havana Nights item
Havana Nights
$3,850

Starting bid

Authentic Havana Escape for Four
3 Nights in a Stylish Mid-Century Apartment | Salsa & Mojitos | VIP Nightlife | Beach & City Tours

Step into the rhythm of Havana, Cuba, with this all-inclusive cultural experience for up to four guests. From vintage charm to vibrant nightlife, this curated escape offers the perfect mix of relaxation, exploration, and celebration—all set against the iconic backdrop of Old Havana.

This Experience for 4 Includes:

  • 3-night stay in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in Old Havana
  • Daily breakfast, airport pick-up, local SIM, and welcome drinks
  • Mojito-making and salsa dancing classes
  • VIP nightclub entry to FAC, Havana’s hottest cultural venue
  • Old Havana walking tour and Secret Beach excursion
  • Premium Guest Services for personalized trip planning



🏡 Mid-Century Inspired Apartment in Old Havana

Your fully serviced private residence blends mid-century Cuban design with modern comforts, offering an ideal retreat in the heart of the city. The apartment features a King bedroom with walk-in shower and Queen bedroom with shower/tub combo, plus open-concept living, kitchen, and dining areas. Unwind with panoramic rooftop views and soak in the city's timeless energy from your tranquil home base.



🍹 Immerse Yourself in Cuban Culture

Learn the art of crafting the perfect mojito and sway to the rhythm of salsa with immersive, guided classes. From bold flavors to joyful movement, these hands-on experiences bring you closer to Cuba’s vibrant soul.



🌆 Explore & Unwind

  • Old Havana Walking Tour – Step back in time through cobbled streets and colonial landmarks with a local guide
  • Secret Beach Excursion – Escape to a hidden coastal paradise for sun, sand, and serenity
  • VIP Entry to FAC (Fábrica de Arte Cubano) – Experience the pulse of Havana nightlife at the city’s leading art and music venue



From the cultural depth of its historic streets to the electric energy of its music and dance, Havana offers a travel experience unlike any other. Let the mojitos flow, the music play, and the memories begin.

Ask ChatGPT

Safari Serenity
Safari Serenity item
Safari Serenity
$4,295

Starting bid

Luxury Safari Retreat for Two in South Africa’s Waterberg Region
5 Nights in a Deluxe Safari Tent | All-Inclusive Dining | Daily Game Drives

Venture deep into the wild beauty of The Waterberg, one of South Africa’s best-kept secrets, for an extraordinary safari experience that blends untamed adventure with refined luxury. This unforgettable escape for two offers immersive wildlife encounters, gourmet meals, and the comfort of a boutique safari lodge nestled in the heart of the savannah.

This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • 5-night stay in a luxurious safari tent in The Waterberg
  • All-inclusive dining with chef-prepared meals
  • Two guided game drives per day, including a Big Five park visit
  • Private terrace, A/C, Wi-Fi, soaking tub, and hotel-style amenities
  • Optional airport transfers and tent upgrades
  • Premium Guest Services for personalized trip planning

🏕️ Your Safari Lodge Tent

Reconnect with nature without sacrificing comfort in a deluxe, fully serviced tent featuring a King or Twin convertible bed, private bathroom, indoor shower, and a deep soaking tub. Sip coffee from your private terrace as the sun rises over the bushveld, and unwind by the shared swimming pool after a day on safari.

🍽️ All-Inclusive Dining in the Wild

Savor gourmet cuisine prepared by expert chefs and served in the heart of the wilderness. Each meal blends local flavors with international flair, providing a refined culinary experience that complements the breathtaking setting.

🐘 Unforgettable Safari Adventures

  • Twice-daily game drives with expert guides take you into Big Five territory, offering up-close encounters with elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos, and buffalo
  • Explore malaria-free terrain in one of South Africa’s most scenic and biodiverse regions
  • Additional options such as tent upgrades and airport transfers are available to enhance your experience

Whether you're tracking wildlife across golden savannahs or stargazing from your luxury tent, this Waterberg safari retreat delivers once-in-a-lifetime memories wrapped in barefoot elegance. Discover the wild—and the wonder—of Africa’s untouched paradise.

European Dreaming
European Dreaming item
European Dreaming
$4,250

Starting bid

European City-Hopping Escape for Two
9 Nights Across Up to 3 Iconic Destinations | Stylish Apartment Stays | Tailored Itinerary Support

Unleash your inner explorer on a nine-night adventure through Europe’s most iconic cities, with the freedom to choose up to three dream destinations from a curated list of cultural capitals. From the romance of Florence to the vibrant pulse of Berlin, this personalized getaway offers the best of Europe—your way.

This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • 9-night stay for 2 guests in one-bedroom apartments across up to three cities of your choice
  • Choose from: Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Florence, Prague, or Berlin
  • Contemporary apartments with King or Queen bed, private bathroom, and living space
  • Premium Guest Services for curated trip planning and seamless booking

🏙️ Your Bucket List, Your Way

Mix and match up to three of Europe’s most iconic destinations, all booked together for consecutive travel:

  • Barcelona – Mediterranean breezes meet Gaudí’s surreal architecture in this laid-back cultural haven
  • Madrid – Spain’s capital dazzles with fine art, bold flavors, and timeless charm
  • Milan – Chic and cosmopolitan, Milan blends haute couture, cutting-edge design, and Renaissance heritage
  • Florence – The heart of Tuscany, Florence is a living museum of Renaissance masterpieces and architectural beauty
  • Prague – With its castle-topped skyline and fairy-tale streets, Prague is one of Europe’s most photogenic cities
  • Berlin – A dynamic fusion of modern creativity and storied past, Berlin thrives with arts, nightlife, and innovation

🏡 Stylish Accommodations

Stay in professionally managed, one-bedroom apartments designed for modern comfort. Each features a King or Queen bed, private bathroom, and inviting living area—ideal for relaxing after full days of exploration. Locations are selected to place you close to major attractions, dining, and local culture.

Whether you're sipping wine in Florence, wandering Gothic quarters in Barcelona, or dancing the night away in Berlin, this European Winner’s Choice getaway offers unforgettable memories—one city at a time. Let the adventure begin.

Jewel of Mexico (4 Nights with upgrade to 7 Nights possible)
Jewel of Mexico (4 Nights with upgrade to 7 Nights possible) item
Jewel of Mexico (4 Nights with upgrade to 7 Nights possible)
$1,295

Starting bid

Mexican Coastal Luxury Getaway at the Mayan Palace
Choice of 6 Resort Destinations | World-Class Amenities | 4 or 7-Night Option Available

Treat yourself to a luxurious escape along Mexico’s most dazzling coastlines with a stay at a Mayan Palace resort by Vidanta—a prestigious collection of AAA Four Diamond properties. With vibrant beaches, gourmet dining, lush pools, golf, spas, and entertainment at your fingertips, this experience is a tropical paradise redefined.

This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • 4-night stay in a Master Room at your choice of 6 Mayan Palace coastal resorts
  • Upgrade to 7 nights for just $500 more
  • Choice of resort: Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Private balcony or terrace with sweeping views
  • Access to resort pools, wellness centers, golf perks, restaurants, and entertainment
  • Premium Guest Services for seamless trip planning

🏖️ Your Dream Destination Awaits

Choose from six stunning Vidanta Mayan Palace resorts, each offering its own coastal charm:

  • Mayan Riviera – White-sand beaches meet jungle serenity and immersive eco-adventures
  • Acapulco – Classic glamor with modern flair on Mexico’s legendary Pacific coastline
  • Puerto Vallarta – Romantic charm and sunset strolls along the iconic Malecón
  • Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta – A resort oasis with lush grounds and luxury amenities
  • Puerto Peñasco – Desert meets ocean in this hidden gem on the Sea of Cortez
  • Mazatlán – Vibrant culture, golden beaches, and the perfect blend of old and new

🏨 Your Mayan Palace Master Room

Relax in a King bed or two Double beds with elegant furnishings, an open-plan living space, private bathroom, TV, and a balcony or terrace with panoramic views. Each resort features stylish design and thoughtful comfort for a truly restful retreat.

💎 World-Class Amenities

  • Expansive resort swimming pools and waterparks
  • Full wellness centers and spas
  • Elevated dining and bars on site
  • Preferred golf rates for guests
  • Access to curated on-site entertainment

💬 Need to Know

  • 4 nights included at the listed price
  • Upgrade to 7 nights for just $500 more
  • $249 resort fee payable upon redemption; hotel taxes due at check-out
  • Valid for 2 adults and up to 2 children under 12
  • 12 months to confirm, 18 months to travel (excludes Semana Santa, Christmas, New Year’s)

Whether you’re sipping cocktails under the palms, teeing off at sunrise, or soaking in the sunset from your balcony, this Mayan Palace luxury escape offers the perfect blend of indulgence, adventure, and relaxation—now available in two unforgettable formats.

