Seaside Arts Center

Hosted by

Seaside Arts Center

About this event

Seaside Arts Center's Production of Moana

301 E Grand Ave

Escondido, CA 92025, USA

General Admission
$20

Ages 13+

VIP Admission
$55

Pre-select your favorite seats in the house! All ages. A staff member will reach out to you to confirm seat selection.

Child Admission
$15

Ages 4-12. 3 & under free if lap sitting.

5 Opportunity Drawing Tickets
$30

Prizes include a week of Seaside Summer Camp and more! (Winners do not need to be present to win!

1 Opportunity Drawing Tickets (Copy)
$7

Prizes include a week of Seaside Summer Camp and more! (Winners do not need to be present to win!

Sponsor a Costume
$35

Inspire the next generation of your artists. Will receive a tax acknowledgement letter.

Make a $10 Donation
$10
Add a donation for Seaside Arts Center

$

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