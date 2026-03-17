Seaside Arts Center's Production of Moana

About this event
Ages 13+
Pre-select your favorite seats in the house! All ages. A staff member will reach out to you to confirm seat selection.
Ages 4-12. 3 & under free if lap sitting.
Prizes include a week of Seaside Summer Camp and more! (Winners do not need to be present to win!
Prizes include a week of Seaside Summer Camp and more! (Winners do not need to be present to win!
Inspire the next generation of your artists. Will receive a tax acknowledgement letter.
$
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