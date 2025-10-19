Seaside Strides 5K Raffle

This basket is speech and language based and includes a Forbes yeti cup, handouts, printed board and more!
This basket includes 1 FREE week at Burn Boot Camp Estero, $10 Burn bucks, Burn nutrition shaker, Afterburn protein bar, Afterburn whey protein powder sample, Replenish electrolyte sample, Ignite pre-workout sample, Burn book. Over $125 value!
$139 GIFT CARD FOR A PREMIERE SPA SERVICE,
LUSTRE ROSE SERUM-IN-OIL PACKAGE,
PURE FIJI SCRUB AND BODY PACKAGE
Lux tasting for 4 gift certificate. $60 value & 2 free bottles of wine
This basket includes 3 coupons for free food/ drink, 2 shirts, 2 coffee tumblers and a Wawa lunchbox.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!