Season 11 Spring Cabaret Show

All VIP Admission tickets include full meal, reserved seating*, 2 drink tickets, and a swag bag with LOS merchandise, limited edition, items, and other goodies, valued at +$80.00.
*RESERVED Seating is closest to the performers and will receive their "swag bags" upon arrival.
'Dinner and a show!' Admission
$35
Admission ticket includes general admission and a catered meal, valued at $40.00.
NO reserved seating with this ticket purchase.
General Admission (No Meal)
$20
Ticket includes general admission valued at $20.00.
NO reserved seating with this ticket purchase.
Catering will be pre-ordered week of show, we encourage you to purchase in advance to avoid not being left out the day of the event. Thank you!
Drink Ticket X 2
$10
*****DISCLOSURE: I attest that I am at least 21 years of age or older. I am/will be able to show proof of my DOB before receiving my ticket(s) or any alcoholic beverages.*****
This item added to your purchase will include two (2) individual alcohol drink tickets to be used during the show. Private bartender will be available. Please reach out if you need to purchase more than one pair of tickets per order.
Beverage options available:
-Cabernet Sauvignon
-Sauvignon Blanc
-Modelo Especial
-White Claw (6 flavors)
-Sangria
No refunds or exchanges allowed for any reason.
Auction Tickets = 5
$20
Tickets may be used to bid on a live auction and silent auction items for this show/event.
Individual tickets will be available to be purchased at the door and throughout the duration of the show.
[[Must be present to win!]]
1 X Ticket = $5.00
5 X Tickets = $20.00
