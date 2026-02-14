Season 12 Spring Cabaret 2026 "Songs of Empowerment"

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About this event
San Antonio, TX 78209
All VIP Admission tickets include several small bites, sweet & savory option. 2 FREE drink tickets, and a swag bag with several exclusive LOS merchandise options, and other goodies, valued at +$150.00.
*RESERVED TABLED Seating during show is limited closest to the performers and will receive their "swag bags" upon arrival for dinner.
Ticket includes general admission valued at $50.00.
NO reserved seating with this ticket purchase. Open-seating.
Catering will be pre-ordered week before our show, we encourage you to purchase in advance to avoid not being left out the day of the event. Thank you!
*****DISCLOSURE: I attest that I am at least 21 years of age or older. I am/will be able to show proof of my DOB before receiving my ticket(s) or any alcoholic beverages.*****
This item added to your purchase will include two (2) individual alcohol drink tickets to be used during the show. Private bartender will be available. Please reach out if you need to purchase more than one pair of tickets per order.
Beverage options available: TBD
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No refunds or exchanges allowed for any reason.
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