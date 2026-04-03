[WORKING] Season 14: Gala Sponsorships - Sing the Queen City

(Exclusive – Limited to 1) Be the face of YPCC's most anticipated event of the year.





As the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Sing the Queen City, your organization receives unmatched visibility — from prime logo placement on all promotional materials to 20 reserved VIP Cabaret Dinner tickets, a private YPCC caroling performance, dedicated social media campaigns, and year-round benefits that extend well beyond the night itself.





There is only one opportunity at this level.