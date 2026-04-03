[WORKING] Season 14: Gala Sponsorships - Sing the Queen City

About this shop
(Exclusive – Limited to 1) Be the face of YPCC's most anticipated event of the year.
As the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Sing the Queen City, your organization receives unmatched visibility — from prime logo placement on all promotional materials to 20 reserved VIP Cabaret Dinner tickets, a private YPCC caroling performance, dedicated social media campaigns, and year-round benefits that extend well beyond the night itself.
There is only one opportunity at this level.
(Limited to 2) Make a lasting impression on Cincinnati's arts community. The Doris Day sponsorship offers distinguished recognition with premium perks, including 10 reserved VIP Cabaret Dinner tickets, a champagne toast, backstage meet-and-greet, half-page gala program ad, three dedicated social media campaigns, and year-round visibility through YPCC's website and newsletter.
Only two opportunities available at this level.
(Limited to 3) Align your organization with the arts and community in a meaningful way. The Rosemary Clooney sponsorship includes 10 reserved VIP Cabaret Dinner tickets, a champagne toast, quarter-page gala program ad, two dedicated social media campaigns, prominent logo placement, and year-round benefits including newsletter features and season tickets.
Limited to three sponsors.
Show up for Cincinnati's arts community with strong, meaningful recognition. The Isley Brothers sponsorship includes 6 reserved concert tickets with gala access, logo placement on event signage and digital materials, verbal recognition during the event, one dedicated social media campaign, and access to the professional event photography package.
Support YPCC's mission of inclusion and accessibility in the arts while gaining valuable community visibility. This sponsorship includes 4 reserved concert tickets with gala access and name recognition on event signage, invitations, social media, and website.
Celebrate the YPCC community and invest in the power of music to bring people together. This entry-level sponsorship includes 2 reserved concert tickets with gala access and name recognition on event signage, invitations, social media, and the gala website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!