Season 14 Subscription

About the memberships
No expiration
If you are looking to experience our season in a way that better fits your budget, this is the choice for you. We want to be a regular part of your cultural life. These stories are yours.
No expiration
When the lighting instruments power down and the work fluorescents switch off, the ghost light remains, shining a light to protect those who enter and exit the empty theatre. Pick this price and ensure that our work can illuminate into the even darkest of times.
No expiration
If we were to sell every ticket at the amount it takes us to cover production costs and pay our artists (after factoring in donations of creative time and talent), we would need to charge everyone in the audience $40/seat. By supporting at this level, you are helping to make Risky, Relevant, Real Theatre available and accessible for everyone in our community, while proudly supporting our family of artists.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!