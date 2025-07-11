Season 2025-26 LIGHT! 3 Levels of Season Ticket Subscriptions for Holiday and Spring shows

1608 Baker Ct

Panama City, FL 32401, USA

Concerto Level
$300

4 Tickets for all main stage shows

Listing in the program for each show

4 Invitations to our champagne & wine reception. The spring show LET THERE BE LIGHT will be performed at The Center for the Arts/Downtown.

Duet Level
$150

2 tickets for all main stage shows

Listing in the program for each show

2 invitations to our champagne & wine reception. The spring show LET THERE BE LIGHT will be performed at The Center for the Arts/Downtown.

Patron Level
$75

1 ticket for all main stage shows

Listing in the program for each show

1 invitation to our champagne & wine reception. The spring show LET THERE BE LIGHT will be performed at The Center for the Arts/Downtown.

Add a donation for Unity Choruses of Northwest Florida Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!