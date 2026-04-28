Roswell Symphony Orchestra Inc

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Roswell Symphony Orchestra Inc

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Season 2026-2027 Advertisement Package

1/8 Page 2.5x4in
$200

1/8 page advertisement Season 2026 - 2027

Full Color

1/4 Page 4x5in
$350

1/4 page advertisement Season 2026-2027

Full Color

2 Complimentary tickets for Christmas Classics

1/2 Page 5x7.5in
$450

1/2 Page advertisement Season 2026-2027

Full Color

2 complimentary tickets for Christmas Classics and concert of choice

Full Page 7.5x10in
$800

Full page advertisement Season 2026-2027

Full Color

2 complimentary tickets for ALL concerts

Full Premium Page
$1,000

Full page advertisement Season 2026-2027 front or back premium pages

Full Color

2 complimentary tickets for ALL concerts


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