Season tickets for 27th season-Montrose-to get your season ticket discount - type the word season in the discount box

Nightclub evening- March 1, 2026, 3:00 PM.Step back in time as we recreate the ambiance and nostalgia of the classic American nightclub – complete with delicious appetizers and a local vineyard offering wines! (Grand Junction venue only) Kathryn and David will present an evening of "oldies" - classics from Sinatra, Simon & Garfunkel, Elvis, Neil Diamond, and more, as well as virtuoso classical songs. Kathryn will also perform piano solos - including Gershwin's rarely performed solo version of Rhapsody in Blue! Only 60 tickets will be available at the Grand Junction venue for this special event, so purchase your tickets early!

David Silvano is an emerging Peruvian-American tenor with a powerful, yet vibrant and flexible voice and a natural talent for acting. A CMU graduate, he has already made a name for himself in the opera world, performing leading roles in operas in Alabama, Missouri, Utah, Colorado, Indiana, and Tennessee , to critical acclaim. He is thoroughly enjoying these forays into the nightclub scene!

Kathryn Farruggia is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist. She has been featured on PBS and NPR, and is presently teaching music theory and piano at CMU.