Season tickets for 27th season-Montrose-to get your season ticket discount - type the word season in the discount box

Keyboard Konversations with Kathryn- November 9, 2025, 3:00 PM: The first concert features Kathryn Mientka Farruggia, pianist. She brings an eclectic piano concert with music from Rachmaninoff, Schubert, and Chopin, as well as some "oldies" classics for piano solo like "As Time Goes By." She will also perform two of her own arrangements of Lakota songs, inspired by her late husband Charles, who was a tribal member. Kathryn will give her usual informal commentary on the music and the composers (being sure not to leave out any scandalous tidbits!).
Awesome Opera & Classic American Musical- January 11, 2026, 3:00 PM: The concert features Grand Junction native Greg Cross, whose brilliant tenor voice brought him an international career and over 20 years with the Metropolitan Opera. Greg will sing famous arias and songs of the great composers, as well as songs from the great old musicals, such as "Some Enchanted Evening." He may even venture into some Sinatra! Kathryn will integrate beautiful piano solos into the mix for a delightful evening of piano and song.
Nightclub evening- March 1, 2026, 3:00 PM.Step back in time as we recreate the ambiance and nostalgia of the classic American nightclub – complete with delicious appetizers and a local vineyard offering wines! (Grand Junction venue only) Kathryn and David will present an evening of "oldies" - classics from Sinatra, Simon & Garfunkel, Elvis, Neil Diamond, and more, as well as virtuoso classical songs. Kathryn will also perform piano solos - including Gershwin's rarely performed solo version of Rhapsody in Blue! Only 60 tickets will be available at the Grand Junction venue for this special event, so purchase your tickets early!
David Silvano is an emerging Peruvian-American tenor with a powerful, yet vibrant and flexible voice and a natural talent for acting. A CMU graduate, he has already made a name for himself in the opera world, performing leading roles in operas in Alabama, Missouri, Utah, Colorado, Indiana, and Tennessee , to critical acclaim. He is thoroughly enjoying these forays into the nightclub scene!
Kathryn Farruggia is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist. She has been featured on PBS and NPR, and is presently teaching music theory and piano at CMU.
