Season 30 Finale Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Delight the musician in your life with a $250 gift certificate to Lisle Violin Shop, a trusted string instrument specialty store proudly serving the Greater Houston area since 1984.
Known for expert craftsmanship, personalized service, and a long-standing commitment to the local music community, Lisle Violin Shop serves students, educators, and professional musicians alike.
Gift Card Value: $250
Restrictions: Subject to Lisle Violin Shop policies. No cash value.
Starting bid
Elevate your next even with an unforgettable live classical music performance by a Virtuosi of Houston String Quartet.
Package Includes:
By bidding on this experience, you’re supporting youth music education and helping these talented young artists grow into tomorrow’s professional musicians, educators, and arts advocates.
Estimated Value: $1200
Restrictions:
Date and time of the performance will be mutually agreed upon by both the winning bidder and the string quartet.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at the Alley Theatre, perfect for a date night or special occasion.
The winning bidder will receive two complimentary tickets to a performance of their choice from the highly anticipated 2026–2027 season:
Voucher Includes:
Estimated Value: $250
Restrictions:
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a premium relaxation experience at Sanctuary Spa, a Houston staple in wellness and rejuvenation since 1984.
This exclusive package includes a 75-minute Sanctuary Signature Massage, fully customized to your needs. Your therapist will blend techniques such as Deep Tissue, Swedish, Lymphatic, and Sports Massage to target tension, improve circulation, and promote overall well-being.
To elevate the experience, this package also features the Stress Relief Backpack Enhancement—a luxurious warmed black silt and fango mud treatment applied to the back for an additional 20 minutes. This enhancement helps detoxify, hydrate, and soothe muscles, leaving you feeling completely refreshed.
Sanctuary Spa
1701 South Shepherd, Suite C
Houston, TX
Starting bid
Experience one of the most iconic ballets of all time with two tickets to Houston Ballet’s stunning production of Giselle—a breathtaking finale to the 2025–2026 season.
Performed at the Wortham Theater Center in downtown Houston, this production runs June 11–21, 2026 and features Artistic Director Stanton Welch’s acclaimed reimagining of the classic romantic ballet.
Starting bid
Custom visual art made by Virtuosi's own Addison Evans. Check out her Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/MochiByteStudios
Estimated value: $50.00
Restrictions: Must be redeemed by December 31, 2026.
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