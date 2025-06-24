Seattle Chamber Orchestra

Hosted by

Seattle Chamber Orchestra

About this event

Season 4 - Concert #2 "Other Messiahs"

1217 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Friend
$15

I am a friend of world-class live classical music and might be a student, a senior, or have limited income.

Supporter
$35

I am a supporter of world-class live classical music.

Patron - Preferred Seating
$65

I am a patron of world-class live music. Patrons receive priority seating in the front rows of SCO concerts.

Sustainer - Preferred Seating
$150

I sustain world-class live classical music by paying the approximate per-audience member cost of SCO's concerts, of which more than 80% goes to the musicians. Sustainer price includes Patron-level seating + $85 tax deductible donation to SCO. Sustainers will also be invited to special SCO events.

Add a donation for Seattle Chamber Orchestra

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!