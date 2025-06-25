Season 4 - Concert #7 "Metamorphosis"

I sustain world-class live classical music by paying the approximate per-audience member cost of SCO's concerts, of which more than 80% goes to the musicians. Sustainer price includes Patron-level seating + $85 tax deductible donation to SCO. Sustainers will also be invited to special SCO events.

I sustain world-class live classical music by paying the approximate per-audience member cost of SCO's concerts, of which more than 80% goes to the musicians. Sustainer price includes Patron-level seating + $85 tax deductible donation to SCO. Sustainers will also be invited to special SCO events.

More details...