I Am Dance Booster Club

Hosted by

I Am Dance Booster Club

About this event

Season 4 Showcase Raffle Tickets

Raffle Basket - Single Ticket item
Raffle Basket - Single Ticket
$1

Purchase your tickets, then show them to a Booster Club representative. You’ll keep one half of each ticket and place the other half in the raffle basket of your choice to enter. More tickets = more chances to win! 🎟️✨

Raffle Basket - 5 Tickets item
Raffle Basket - 5 Tickets
$5

Purchase your tickets, then show them to a Booster Club representative. You’ll keep one half of each ticket and place the other half in the raffle basket of your choice to enter. More tickets = more chances to win! 🎟️✨

Raffle Basket - 10 Tickets item
Raffle Basket - 10 Tickets
$10

Purchase your tickets, then show them to a Booster Club representative. You’ll keep one half of each ticket and place the other half in the raffle basket of your choice to enter. More tickets = more chances to win! 🎟️✨

50/50 Raffle - Single Ticket item
50/50 Raffle - Single Ticket
$5

Purchase your ticket and show your receipt to a Booster Club representative. The rep will keep one half of the ticket, and you’ll keep your half for the drawing. The winning ticket takes home 50% of the total pot from these raffle sales — the rest supports our Booster Club! 🎉🎟️

50/50 Raffle - 5 Tickets item
50/50 Raffle - 5 Tickets
$25

Purchase your ticket and show your receipt to a Booster Club representative. The rep will keep one half of the ticket, and you’ll keep your half for the drawing. The winning ticket takes home 50% of the total pot from these raffle sales — the rest supports our Booster Club! 🎉🎟️

Add a donation for I Am Dance Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!