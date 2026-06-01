Season 55 — 2026–2027 Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 30
Start your Season 55 journey. Your Patron membership includes one ticket to all five concerts — a savings of 11% off walk-up pricing — and helps sustain live symphonic music in our community.
Valid until May 30
Share every concert with someone special. Your Section membership includes two tickets to all five Season 55 concerts — a savings of 27% off walk-up pricing. Perfect for couples or friends who know great music is better together.
Valid until May 30
Honor 55 seasons of symphonic excellence with our most distinctive membership — available only during Season 55. Three tickets to all five concerts, plus donor-level recognition. A once-in-a-lifetime price for a once-in-a-lifetime season.
Valid until May 30
Step into the spotlight. Four tickets to all five concerts plus acknowledgement in the season program. Ideal for families or groups who want to make the MSO a regular part of their cultural life.
Valid until May 30
Take center stage. Six tickets to every concert, a reserved table for table-seating events, program recognition, and exclusive access to after-party socials when available. Your generosity makes a real difference.
Valid until May 30
Lead the season. Eight tickets to every concert, a reserved table of eight, prominent program recognition, and after-party access. Reserved for our most dedicated patrons.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!