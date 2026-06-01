Monroe Symphony Orchestra

Offered by

Monroe Symphony Orchestra

About the memberships

Season 55 — 2026–2027 Memberships

PATRON Membership
$155

Valid until May 30

Start your Season 55 journey. Your Patron membership includes one ticket to all five concerts — a savings of 11% off walk-up pricing — and helps sustain live symphonic music in our community.

SECTION Membership
$255

Valid until May 30

Share every concert with someone special. Your Section membership includes two tickets to all five Season 55 concerts — a savings of 27% off walk-up pricing. Perfect for couples or friends who know great music is better together.

555 COMMEMORATIVE Membership
$555

Valid until May 30

Honor 55 seasons of symphonic excellence with our most distinctive membership — available only during Season 55. Three tickets to all five concerts, plus donor-level recognition. A once-in-a-lifetime price for a once-in-a-lifetime season.

CONCERTMASTER Membership
$755

Valid until May 30

Step into the spotlight. Four tickets to all five concerts plus acknowledgement in the season program. Ideal for families or groups who want to make the MSO a regular part of their cultural life.

SOLOIST Membership
$1,055

Valid until May 30

Take center stage. Six tickets to every concert, a reserved table for table-seating events, program recognition, and exclusive access to after-party socials when available. Your generosity makes a real difference.

CRYSTAL BATON Sponsorship
$1,555

Valid until May 30

Lead the season. Eight tickets to every concert, a reserved table of eight, prominent program recognition, and after-party access. Reserved for our most dedicated patrons.

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