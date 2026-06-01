Season 55 — Corporate Sponsorships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 30
Your Bronze sponsorship supports the full Season 55 and includes: prominent listing in all season concert programs, recognition on MSO social media and marketing materials, and four complimentary tickets per concert (20 tickets across the season).
Valid until May 30
Your Silver sponsorship makes a meaningful impact on Season 55 and includes: prominent listing and logo placement in all season concert programs, recognition on MSO social media and marketing materials, and six complimentary tickets per concert (30 tickets across the season).
Valid until May 30
Gold sponsors are among the MSO's most valued community partners. Includes: premier listing and logo placement in all season concert programs, featured recognition on MSO social media and marketing, verbal recognition at MSO concerts, and eight complimentary tickets per concert (40 tickets across the season).
Valid until May 30
As a Platinum Sponsor, your organization stands at the very heart of Season 55. Includes: premier listing and logo placement in all season materials and programs, featured recognition across all MSO social media and marketing, verbal recognition at every concert, after-party access for your representatives when available, and ten complimentary tickets per concert (50 tickets across the season).
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