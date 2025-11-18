Season of Safe Sleep 2025

Hosted by
Celebrate the season with the 2025 ABFI Christmas Ornament, beautifully engraved with our logo. Hang it on your tree as a reminder of the call to put faith into action. Every ornament funds safe, specialized beds for children across Missouri.
The 2025 ABFI Stuffed Dog is more than a cute keepsake—it represents the comfort and security we work to provide for children in need. This soft, plush pup wears our ABFI logo and serves as a reminder of the impact your support makes. Every stuffed dog helps fund safe sleep solutions for Missouri families.
Give double the joy this season with the 2025 ABFI Holiday Bundle! Featuring our 2025 Christmas ornament and our soft, lovable stuffed dog, this set is perfect for gifting or collecting. Every bundle supports children who need safe sleep solutions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!