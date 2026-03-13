Firefly Creative's 2026-2027 Season Sponsors

Exclusive — Only One Available

Firefly Creative’s 2026–2027 Season Presented by [Your Business Name]





Benefits include:

• Naming recognition as Season Title Sponsor

• Prominent logo placement on all season marketing materials

• Logo on Firefly website homepage sponsor section

• Full-page ad in every production playbill

• Verbal recognition at all Firefly events

• Logo included in season email newsletters

• Recognition in multiple social media posts throughout the year





Event Benefits

• Vendor space at GlowFest 2026

• Two 8-person tables at February 2027 Dinner Theatre (16 tickets)





Production Benefits

• 12 Premium tickets to Mary Poppins Jr. (May 2026)

• 12 Premium tickets to Firefly’s May 2027 production