Firefly Creative's 2026-2027 Season Sponsors

About this event
Exclusive — Only One Available
Firefly Creative’s 2026–2027 Season Presented by [Your Business Name]
Benefits include:
• Naming recognition as Season Title Sponsor
• Prominent logo placement on all season marketing materials
• Logo on Firefly website homepage sponsor section
• Full-page ad in every production playbill
• Verbal recognition at all Firefly events
• Logo included in season email newsletters
• Recognition in multiple social media posts throughout the year
Event Benefits
• Vendor space at GlowFest 2026
• Two 8-person tables at February 2027 Dinner Theatre (16 tickets)
Production Benefits
• 12 Premium tickets to Mary Poppins Jr. (May 2026)
• 12 Premium tickets to Firefly’s May 2027 production
This sponsorship helps Firefly continue offering Pay What You Can performances, ensuring every family can experience live theatre regardless of financial barriers.
Benefits include:
• Full-page ad in every production playbill
• Prominent logo placement on season sponsor materials
• Verbal and banner recognition at all Firefly productions and events
• Logo on Firefly website sponsor page
• Recognition in email newsletters
• Recognition on Firefly social media
Event Benefits
• Vendor table at GlowFest 2026
• One 8-person table at February 2027 Dinner Theatre
Production Benefits
• 8 Premium tickets to Mary Poppins Jr.
• 8 Premium tickets to Firefly’s May 2027 production
This sponsorship supports Firefly’s School & Community Tour, bringing theatre directly to schools, libraries, and community spaces and introducing new audiences to live performance.
Benefits include:
• Half-page ad in every production playbill
• Recognition at all Firefly productions and events
• Logo on Firefly website sponsor page
• Recognition in a season sponsor social media post
Production Benefits
• 6 Premium tickets to Mary Poppins Jr.
• 6 Premium tickets to Firefly’s May 2027 production
This sponsorship helps Firefly continue to grow — expanding productions, training young artists, and strengthening our programs for years to come.
Benefits include:
• Quarter-page ad in every production playbill
• Recognition at all Firefly productions and events
• Logo listed on Firefly website sponsor page
Helps sustain Firefly’s mission of creating accessible theatre experiences for our community.
Benefits include:
• Business name listed in every production playbill
• Name listed on Firefly website sponsor page
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!