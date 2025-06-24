First Unitarian Church of Orlando

Season Tickets - 2025-2026 Milk District Salon at First Unitarian Church

1901 E Robinson St, Orlando, FL 32803

Season Subscription for 2025-2026
$149

The season subscription for the 2025-2026 Milk District Salon Concert Series includes tickets for six events - five concerts and an evening of poetry.


9/6/25 - Emma’s Revolution - We are the Power


10/4/25 - The Soul Purpose Band - Jazz in the Key of Milk


12/13/25 - The Holiday Soiree featuring the Magic of Bronze


1/17/26 - Poetry Slam / Poetry Jam with Lisza-Marie


2/7/26 - Echoes and Impact - A Percussive Journey with the UCF Percussion Ensemble


3/28/26 - Sound & Vision - Ilana Zacks Explores Music and Multimedia

