Seasonal Fun Crayon Coloring Booklets

If you can not arrange a pickup for the item(s) you ordered, we can package and ship them to you. The charges for this service vary and depend on number of items ordered and the type of shipping requested. Complete the information requested after checkout and we will get back to you with a quotation on the charges. Final payment can then be made here on this form. The $3.00 placeholder amount shown on this form will be applied as a credit to your actual shipping and handling charge.