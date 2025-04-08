Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc.

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Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc.

About this event

Seasonal Fun Crayon Coloring Booklets

Dedham Farmers Market

First Church and Parish, 670 High St, Dedham, MA 02026, USA and Online

Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with standard crayons item
Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with standard crayons item
Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with standard crayons item
Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with standard crayons
$5

Summer coloring booklet with box of 8 standard crayons for children over age 6. Shipping and handling is extra. Introducing Krunckle (TM) the Barnacle, our summer mascot!

Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with large crayons item
Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with large crayons item
Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with large crayons item
Summer Fun Crayon Color Booklet with large crayons
$7

Summer coloring booklet with box of 8 large crayons for children ages 2 to 6 years old. Shipping and handling is extra. Introducing Krunckle (TM) the Barnacle, our summer mascot!

Shipping and handling
$3

If you can not arrange a pickup for the item(s) you ordered, we can package and ship them to you. The charges for this service vary and depend on number of items ordered and the type of shipping requested. Complete the information requested after checkout and we will get back to you with a quotation on the charges. Final payment can then be made here on this form. The $3.00 placeholder amount shown on this form will be applied as a credit to your actual shipping and handling charge.

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