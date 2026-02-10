Seat at the Table - An Exclusive Dinner Benefiting Helms College

Host your own Seat at the Table experience and invite up to 10 guests for an unforgettable evening of fine dining and meaningful impact.



As a Table Host, you will enjoy a private Chef’s Table dinner prepared by Pinnacle Club Executive Chef Joseph Awokang in collaboration with Helms College culinary students, along with an immersive behind-the-scenes tour of Helms College.





This experience offers a unique opportunity to introduce your guests to the mission of Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and the life-changing work of the Hand Up Campaign.





This option is ideal for business leaders, corporate partners, and philanthropists who wish to host clients, colleagues, or friends while supporting workforce education and opportunity.





Includes:

Seating for up to 10 guests

Recognition as Table Host

Chef’s Table dining experience

Guided Helms College campus tour

Seating is limited. Reservation required.