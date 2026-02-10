Seat at the Table - An Exclusive Dinner Benefiting Helms College

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About this event
10 left!
Host your own Seat at the Table experience and invite up to 10 guests for an unforgettable evening of fine dining and meaningful impact.
As a Table Host, you will enjoy a private Chef’s Table dinner prepared by Pinnacle Club Executive Chef Joseph Awokang in collaboration with Helms College culinary students, along with an immersive behind-the-scenes tour of Helms College.
This experience offers a unique opportunity to introduce your guests to the mission of Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and the life-changing work of the Hand Up Campaign.
This option is ideal for business leaders, corporate partners, and philanthropists who wish to host clients, colleagues, or friends while supporting workforce education and opportunity.
Includes:
Seating is limited. Reservation required.
10 left!
Reserve your seat at Seat at the Table, an intimate Chef’s Table dinner benefiting Helms College.
Guests will enjoy a multi-course dining experience prepared by Pinnacle Club Executive Chef Joseph Awokang, alongside Helms College culinary students, along with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Helms College campus and meaningful stories of impact.
This ticket is ideal for individuals who value community leadership, education, and long-term opportunity.
Includes:
Seating is extremely limited.
$
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