Inklusion Community Inc.

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Inklusion Community Inc.

About this event

Seat Belt Covers for Autism Safety

1 Seat Belt Cover item
1 Seat Belt Cover
$6

Your donation will provide an autism safety belt cover to one family in the region.


(The image on the covers may vary due to inventory.)

5 Seat Belt Covers item
5 Seat Belt Covers
$30

Your donation will provide 5 autism safety belt covers to families in the region.


(The image on the covers may vary due to inventory.)

10 Seat Belt Covers item
10 Seat Belt Covers
$60

Your donation will provide 10 autism safety belt covers to families in the region.


(The image on the covers may vary due to inventory.)

20 Seat Belt Covers item
20 Seat Belt Covers
$120

Your donation will provide 10 autism safety belt covers to families in the region.


(The image on the covers may vary due to inventory.)

Add a donation for Inklusion Community Inc.

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