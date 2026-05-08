Students Engaged in Advancing Texas

Hosted by

Students Engaged in Advancing Texas

About this event

SEAT on the Hill

450 K St NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

RSVP to Attend
Free
Suggest Donation
$100
Suggest Donation (2x)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
SEAT Champion
$250

Includes two attendee tickets and listed in SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.

Periwinkle Sponsor
$500

Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.

Violet Sponsor
$1,000

Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.

Lavender Sponsor
$2,000

Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.

Royal Purple Sponsor
$5,000

Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.

Raffle Ticket
$10

One (1) raffle ticket for a signed copy of Young World by Soman Chainani

Zine and Raffle Ticket Bundle
$15

Includes one (1) SEAT Zine and one (1) raffle ticket for a signed copy of Young World by Soman Chainani

Add a donation for Students Engaged in Advancing Texas

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