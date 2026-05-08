SEAT on the Hill

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About this event
Includes two attendee tickets and listed in SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
Includes multiple/group tickets. Listed in program materials and SEAT's 2026 Impact Report.
One (1) raffle ticket for a signed copy of Young World by Soman Chainani
Includes one (1) SEAT Zine and one (1) raffle ticket for a signed copy of Young World by Soman Chainani
$
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