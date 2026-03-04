Seated Golfers Championship Sponsorships

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About this event
Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the United States Seated Golfers Championship
• Premier logo placement on tournament sponsor signage
• Featured recognition on the SeatedGolfers.org website
• Featured recognition on tournament social media posts
• Premier logo placement on tournament promotional materials
• Opportunity for a company representative to participate in the awards presentation
• Logo placement on tournament sponsor signage
• Recognition on the SeatedGolfers.org website
• Recognition on tournament social media posts
• Logo included on tournament promotional materials
• Recognition during the awards ceremony
• Logo displayed on tournament sponsor board
• Recognition on SeatedGolfers.org sponsor page
• Recognition on social media
• Company name or logo displayed on sponsor signage at the event
• Recognition on tournament website
• Exclusive signage with company name or logo at one tournament hole
• Recognition on tournament website
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