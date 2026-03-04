The United States Seated Golfers' Assocation

Hosted by

The United States Seated Golfers' Assocation

About this event

Seated Golfers Championship Sponsorships

5692 W North Loop Rd

Chandler, AZ 85226, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the United States Seated Golfers Championship
• Premier logo placement on tournament sponsor signage
• Featured recognition on the SeatedGolfers.org website
• Featured recognition on tournament social media posts
• Premier logo placement on tournament promotional materials
• Opportunity for a company representative to participate in the awards presentation


Champion Sponsor
$5,000

• Logo placement on tournament sponsor signage

• Recognition on the SeatedGolfers.org website

• Recognition on tournament social media posts

• Logo included on tournament promotional materials

• Recognition during the awards ceremony


Supporting Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo displayed on tournament sponsor board

• Recognition on SeatedGolfers.org sponsor page

• Recognition on social media


Community Sponsor
$1,000

• Company name or logo displayed on sponsor signage at the event

• Recognition on tournament website

Hole Sponsor
$500

• Exclusive signage with company name or logo at one tournament hole

• Recognition on tournament website


Add a donation for The United States Seated Golfers' Assocation

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