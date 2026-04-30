Seattle Elks Lodge #92

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Seattle Elks Lodge #92

About this event

Seattle 92 Summer Scramble at Interbay 2026

2501 15th Ave W

Seattle, WA 98119, USA

Mulligan - $10 each (2 limit per player)
$10
Single Golfer
$65

Please list the names of the players you want in your group. Each person may pay separately, or you may purchase up to 4 spots if you want to pay for your group. If you are just a single or twosome, we will match you up with others to make a foursome.

Event Sponsorship
$125

Includes: A large custom sign at the event with your name/logo, social media shout outs, and acknowledgement in the June newsletter when you sign up before June 1st. Please send your logo to Lisa Peterson at [email protected]

Add a donation for Seattle Elks Lodge #92

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