Seattle 92 Summer Scramble at Interbay 2026

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About this event
Please list the names of the players you want in your group. Each person may pay separately, or you may purchase up to 4 spots if you want to pay for your group. If you are just a single or twosome, we will match you up with others to make a foursome.
Includes: A large custom sign at the event with your name/logo, social media shout outs, and acknowledgement in the June newsletter when you sign up before June 1st. Please send your logo to Lisa Peterson at [email protected]
$
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