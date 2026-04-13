Seattle Forward: An Evening Reception for Civic Heartbeat

About this event
Join us for Seattle Forward and be part of an evening of conversation, connection, and community in South Lake Union.
Help power Seattle Forward and support the work behind Civic Heartbeat while enjoying the full reception experience.
Demonstrate your commitment to effective, evidence-based public policy. Advocates will be recognized in event materials.
Provide critical support for Seattle Forward and the work it advances. Champions receive prominent recognition at the event.
Join the leadership group making this gathering possible, and be part of the "kitchen cabinet" working with us to develop our next Civic Heartbeat surveys.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!