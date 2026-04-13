Northwest Progressive Institute

Hosted by

Northwest Progressive Institute

About this event

Seattle Forward: An Evening Reception for Civic Heartbeat

200 8th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109, USA

Guest
$50

Join us for Seattle Forward and be part of an evening of conversation, connection, and community in South Lake Union.

Supporter
$100

Help power Seattle Forward and support the work behind Civic Heartbeat while enjoying the full reception experience.

Advocate
$250

Demonstrate your commitment to effective, evidence-based public policy. Advocates will be recognized in event materials.

Champion
$500

Provide critical support for Seattle Forward and the work it advances. Champions receive prominent recognition at the event.

Seattle Forward Co-Host
$1,000

Join the leadership group making this gathering possible, and be part of the "kitchen cabinet" working with us to develop our next Civic Heartbeat surveys.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!