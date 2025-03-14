Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

Seattle Koyasan Shingon Bookstore

SOLD OUT: Shingon Esoteric Buddhism
$40

Shingon Esoteric Buddhism
A Handbook for Followers
Koyasan Shingon Buddhism
By Abbot Yusei Arai
Soft cover, 205 pages

Published by Koyasan Shingon Mission (Kongobuji), Wakayama, Japan
ISBN 4-9900581-1-9

Shingon - Hard cover
$60

Shingon: Japanese Esoteric Buddhism
By Taiko Yamasaki and David Kidd
Foreword by Carmen Blacker
Hard cover, 246 pages

Published by: Shingon Buddhist International Institute, Fresno, CA, 1988
ISBN 1-888370-1-009

Shingon - Soft cover
$50

Shingon: Japanese Esoteric Buddhism
Taiko Yamasaki and David Kidd
Foreword by Carmen Blacker
Hard cover, 246 pages

ISBN 1-888370-1-009
Shingon Buddhist International Institute, Fresno, CA, 1988

Kukai - DVD
$25

Production starring Kinya Kitaoji is a historical drama of a giant, Kukai, whose accomplishments were far reaching in influencing Japan’s development.

Shipping and Handling - Domestic US
$6

Please add this item to your card if you would like us to ship your purchased items within the continental United States. Please remember to provide us with your correct mailing address, including your apartment #, when checking out.

Shipping and Handling - Hawaii and International
$20

Please add this item to your card if you would like us to ship your purchased items to Hawaii or outside of the United States. Please remember to provide us with your phone number (required by USPS for international shipping) and correct mailing address, including your apartment #, when checking out.

