Honor Phillip Baldwin: Endowed Scholarship in Metalsmithing Fundraiser

This tray, made by Anne Wolf of Anneville Studio, features mokume-gane metal created by the late Phillip Baldwin. Phillip’s wife, Layne Goldsmith, is creating a scholarship endowment fund for students of Penland School of Craft in North Carolina. The country’s oldest craft school, today Penland offers programs in jewelry and metals, black smithing, and many more crafts. To learn more about the making of this platter, visit: https://www.annevillestudio.com/blog/from-wave-to-shining-wave Title: Cross Currents - Mokume Gane Dish Artists: Anne Wolf, mokume by Phillip Baldwin Materials: sterling silver, shibuichi (75% copper, 25% silver), shakudo (copper with 4% gold) Dimensions: 7.5" x 5.25" x 1.25" Fair market value: $3000

