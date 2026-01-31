SeattlePhil Silent Auction 2026: America at 250

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Starting bid
Imagine yourself with a baton in hand, standing on the podium at Benaroya Hall, with SeattlePhil before you and a full live audience behind you. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity lets you conduct SeattlePhil in concert, leading a performance of America the Beautiful in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. This special moment will open our final concert of the season at Benaroya Hall on May 30.
At a time when our country often feels divided, America the Beautiful reminds us of something enduring and shared: the profound beauty of this place we all call home. Its familiar melody and expansive spirit invite reflection, gratitude, and unity — values that resonate ever more deeply when heard through the collective voice of a full symphony orchestra. For this occasion, the work will be specially arranged for orchestra by Music Director Adam Stern.
This opportunity is open to all — no conducting experience required.
Starting bid
Crunchy. Smoky. Impossible to stop eating.
This isn’t your average party mix. Straight from the SeattlePhil percussion section, Jerome’s legendary home-smoked snack mix is slow-smoked to perfection, delivering deep, savory flavor with just the right balance of crunch, salt, and smoke. It’s the kind of snack that mysteriously disappears at gatherings — and has been known to convert “I’ll just have a handful” into “where did the bowl go?”
Perfect for game nights, movie marathons, or a little late-night snacking, this mix is handcrafted in small batches and made with serious care.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
This photo, titled Abundance, is hand-signed by renowned wildlife and nature photographer Art Wolfe. The photo is 16" x 24" and comes framed.
From the artist:
A common merganser and ducklings float above a school of sockeye salmon in Alaska's Katmai National Park. Salmon roe is a favorite nutritious meal for this little family.
Seattle born and based, award-winning conservation photographer Art Wolfe has worked on every continent documenting the dazzling beauty of the planet's wildlife, landscapes, and diverse cultures. His goal is to win support for conservation issues by "focusing on what's beautiful on the Earth." An educator and artist Wolfe leads photo tours worldwide, gives keynotes to clubs and businesses, and has published over 100 books in eight languages. He hosted the award-winning evergreen TV show Art Wolfe's Travels to the Edge. His robust photography career is a testament to the durability and demand for his images, his expertise, his passionate advocacy for the environment and indigenous cultures. www.artwolfe.com
Starting bid
Raise a toast to the arts with this exclusive 1.5L Magnum wine bottle, personally autographed by musicians of SeattlePhil during our January 31 performance!
Whether you’re a wine lover, a music enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique conversation piece, this collectible bottle is sure to be a special prize!
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind to take home a rare piece of SeattlePhil memorabilia commemorating our US Premiere performance of Gipp's First Symphony. Bid now and savor the harmony of flavor and symphonic spirit!
What’s Included:
Must be 21+ to bid and pick up.
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to be on stage at Benaroya Hall? Here’s your chance to get this opportunity while supporting the orchestra you love!
The winner of this exclusive pass will be invited to sit in with the great SeattlePhil percussion section 🥁 during one of our morning soundchecks (11am–12pm) before one of our 2pm concerts.
Feel the pulse of the orchestra from the vantage point of our most rhythmic seats in the house, and discover the unique thrill of an orchestra surrounding you with sound in one of the world’s finest concert halls!
What’s Included:
Important Details:
Date and time to be arranged with the orchestra’s schedule. Must comply with all rehearsal guidelines.
Starting bid
Add an orchestral flourish to someone’s special day with a personalized “Happy Birthday” video performed by SeattlePhil!
Surprise a friend or loved one with this one-of-a-kind musical greeting that’s sure to make their celebration extra memorable. How many people can say a full 70+-piece orchestra performed a personal birthday serenade just for them?
What’s Included:
A custom “Happy Birthday” performance recorded for your chosen recipient
Starting bid
Say “I love you” with the full sweep of the orchestra.
Surprise your partner, spouse, or someone special with a personalized video performance of a classic love song — chosen by you and beautifully arranged for full orchestra by Music Director Adam Stern. Whether it’s tender, passionate, or timelessly romantic, this one-of-a-kind musical gift transforms a beloved melody into an unforgettable orchestral moment.
How many people can say a 70+-piece orchestra played their love song — just for them?
Perfect for Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, or grand romantic gestures, this bespoke performance is exclusively for your special someone and delivered live via FaceTime (or similar) and also captured via video for treasured posterity.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
One night stay on Lyla, a 53' custom boat built in 1968 in the Pacific Northwest. You will experience a stay unlike any other — step back in time for a maritime getaway.
Sip your coffee and enjoy views of harbor seals, seagulls, and passing boats while docked in Gig Harbor at a historic maritime marina at Net Shed No. Fifteen.
Before she retired, LYLA belonged to a family in Bellevue. Every summer, spanning from 1968 to 2020, LYLA spent endless hours cruising the waters of Puget Sound and beyond.
The boat has recently been completely restored. You will find quartz countertops and beautiful woodwork. The interior boasts a lovely salon and galley with views of the harbor in every direction. The pilothouse, or mid-ship, is outfitted with a wine fridge and cappuccino/espresso machine. In addition to these amenities, enjoy sweeping views of the harbor from above deck, BBQ, and lounge on the many exterior decks (season permitting), and spend time kayaking around the harbor in our complimentary kayaks.
LYLA sleeps up to five people comfortably:
The Captain's Room: has one queen size bed and closet
The Bunk Room: has two extra long twin beds, bunk bed style
The Pilot House: has one extra-long daybed
DISCLAIMER: The net shed areas on the pier, the surface area of the docks, and other boats are NOT included in this auction item as they are all rented separately. This auction item is for a stay on the boat, accessed through the net shed, ramps, and docks. Sitting or loitering in the net shed, docks, or other boats are prohibited. The restricted area is marked.
Additional information and photos are available at: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44182684
NOTE: The following holidays are excluded from this offer: Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, 4th of July, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Thanksgiving.
Successful bidders may choose to reserve additional nights through Airbnb. The successful bidder will be provided with the owner’s contact information. Information about the successful bidder will also be provided to the owners.
Starting bid
Quench your thirst and add a burst of fruity flavor to any occasion with two 12-bottle cases of Sparkling Ice! Each bottle is packed with refreshing carbonation and zero sugar—perfect for parties, picnics, or just a flavorful pick-me-up.
What’s Included:
- Two (2) 12-bottle cases of Sparkling Ice (24 bottles total
- Variety of flavors may be selected by winning bidder, pending product availability
Why You’ll Love It:
Starting bid
Experience our viola section’s warmth and charm up close with this specially curated gift basket!
Hand-picked by SeattlePhil’s most velvety section, it’s the perfect ensemble of treats and treasures to brighten any day. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or someone who appreciates a little bit of both, this basket will strike the perfect chord.
What’s Included:
Bid now to indulge in the special blend of sweetness and melody that only the viola section can provide!
Starting bid
Raise a glass to the low end of the woodwinds.
Low Libations is a thoughtfully curated starter cocktail kit, assembled by some of the SeattlePhils favorite bassoonists — experts not only in rich, resonant tones, but also in well-balanced drinks. This basket has everything you need to start mixing cocktails with confidence, whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet night in.
From essential tools to tried-and-true recipes, Low Libations blends musical depth with cocktail craft for a gift that’s equal parts fun and functional.
What’s Included:
Perfect for budding home bartenders, music lovers, or anyone who appreciates the art of a good pour.
Deep notes. Smooth finishes. Cheers.
Must be 21+ to bid and pick up.
Starting bid
Add a touch of charm (and a dash of low-string whimsy) to your walls from the SeattlePhil Bass Section.
This delightful custom art print features an irresistibly cute bunny hard at work on their cello—or is it a bass?—captured with warmth, humor, and musical affection by Seattle artist and Seattle Phil fan Kyle Hepworth. It’s a piece that speaks equally to music lovers, animal lovers, and anyone who appreciates thoughtful, joyful art.
The 8” × 8” print is professionally mounted on a raised black board, giving it a clean, gallery-style presentation that’s ready to display in a music room, studio, office, or cozy nook at home.
Sweet, playful, and unmistakably musical, this piece makes a perfect gift—or a keepsake for yourself.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
This is not store-bought jerky. This is the jerky.
Beloved by friends, family, and anyone lucky enough to try it, this homemade beef jerky is deeply savory, perfectly textured, and — once you start — hard to put down. For the first time, the maker is not only sharing a fresh batch of the jerky itself, but also the closely guarded recipe and everything you’ll need to recreate it at home.
Whether you enjoy the initial batch in one sitting (no judgment) or savor it slowly, this item gives you the rare opportunity to learn the craft behind a truly exceptional snack — and make it again whenever the craving strikes.
What’s Included:
Suggested starting bid reflects the cost of ingredients and meat — though with the recipe included, many might argue it’s priceless!
Starting bid
Created with care, generosity, and love for SeattlePhil.
This beautiful handmade quilt was lovingly crafted by a devoted Seattle Phil supporter and kindly donated it to our silent auction as a gesture of support for the orchestra.
Measuring approximately 44” × 60”, this quilt is perfectly sized for cozy evenings on the couch, an extra layer on a bed, or a statement throw for your home. While not music-themed, it is truly one of a kind—made by hand, with care, patience, and intention.
The starting bid reflects only the cost of materials, making this a rare opportunity to take home a handcrafted piece while directly supporting Seattle Phil.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Sharpen your sound with expert guidance from an experienced orchestral musician.
Join Nancy Heyer, a SeattlePhil violinist and former student of prominent Seattle Symphony violinists Martin Friedmann and Walter Schwede, for a focused 60-minute private violin lesson. This session is designed to help players refine core fundamentals, with an emphasis on improving tone quality and intonation.
Whether you’re a dedicated student, an advancing amateur, or a returning player looking to rebuild technique, Nancy will share practical exercises and insights drawn from her own training and orchestral experience.
What’s Included:
A valuable opportunity to study with a seasoned performer—and a great fit for violinists at many stages of learning.
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with live music performed just for you.
The Jolly Jones Duo — flutists Elizabeth Jolly and Stephanie Kolokotroni Jones — will bring their artistry and warmth to your event with a live flute performance tailored to your occasion. Whether you’re hosting an fun dinner party, celebration, reception, or community event, this duo offers a refined and personal musical experience.
The performance date and repertoire theme will be mutually agreed upon by the winner and the performers, allowing you to shape the mood — from light and lyrical to elegant and expressive.
A wonderful way to not just add live music to a special moment, but also to support Seattle Phil!
What’s Included:
Perfect for celebrations, gatherings, or anyone who loves live chamber music.
Starting bid
Bring the bold, brilliant sound of brass to your next event.
This live performance features a superb trio of SeattlePhil brass musicians— Peter Nelson-King (principal trumpet), Matthew Perry (principal horn), and William Chance (principal trombone)—performing a curated program of brass trios drawn from a rich and varied repertoire.
Expect music that’s vibrant, expressive, and perfectly suited to an intimate concert, celebration, reception, or private gathering.
Performance date, location, and program details will be mutually agreed upon with the winning bidder.
What’s Included:
A rare opportunity to add live chamber brass to your special event!
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live orchestral music all year long! This exclusive package includes season tickets for you and a friend to all four concerts in SeattlePhil's 2026/27 season at the renowned Benaroya Hall.
🌟 What’s Included:
Admission for two to each of our four unforgettable performances in our next concert season (2026–2027). Enjoy the artistry of SeattlePhil musicians in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most acoustically perfect venues!
💰 At face price, this package offers over $200 in value!
Starting bid
📅 April 11, 2026 | 2:00 PM | Benaroya Hall
🎶 Make it a group outing! Secure four tickets to an afternoon of music downtown, presented by SeattlePhil. A nocturnal atmosphere hovers over our Concert 3 program, bookended by two of the literature’s most famous pieces inspired by the magic and mystery of the nighttime hours: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Claude Debussy’s orchestral trilogy Nocturnes, the latter a collaboration with the acclaimed Seattle Girls Choir. The Philharmonic’s principal cellist Soohyun Juhn takes the solo spotlight in works by sisters Lili and Nadia Boulanger, including Lili’s Nocturne. A handful of shorter Debussy works and Franz von Suppé’s ever-popular overture to the operetta Poet and Peasant round out this unique concert.
Program
MOZART | Eine kleine Nachtmusik
LILI BOULANGER | Nocturne for Cello and Orchestra
NADIA BOULANGER | Three Pieces for Cello and Orchestra
Soloist | SOOHYUN JUHN, Cello
VON SUPPÉ | Overture, Poet and Peasant
DEBUSSY |
💰 At face price, this package offers over $100 in value!
Starting bid
📅 May 30, 2026 | 2:00 PM | Benaroya Hall
🎶 Make it a group outing! Secure four tickets to an afternoon of music downtown, presented by SeattlePhil. Our final concert of the season, "The gentle fragrance of love": Mahler's Rückert-Lieder, closes the year with a masterpiece hand-selected by the SeattlePhil musicians: Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, in its most famous orchestration by Maurice Ravel.
These resplendent symphonic canvases will share the bill with three short works by Nicole Buetti — one for strings, one for winds and brass, and one for the entire orchestra spotlighting the percussion. Soprano Stacey Mastrian makes a welcome return engagement to our stage in the most exquisite and intimate of Gustav Mahler’s song cycles, the achingly beautiful Rückert-Lieder.
Program
BUETTI |
• Restless Winds
• Sforza!
• Meet the Instruments: Fanfare
MAHLER | Rückert-Lieder
Soloist | Stacey Mastrian, Soprano
MUSSORGSKY | Pictures at an Exhibition (orch. Ravel)
💰 At face price, this package offers over $100 in value!
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