SeattlePhil Silent Auction 2026: America at 250

Imagine yourself with a baton in hand, standing on the podium at Benaroya Hall, with SeattlePhil before you and a full live audience behind you. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity lets you conduct SeattlePhil in concert, leading a performance of America the Beautiful in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. This special moment will open our final concert of the season at Benaroya Hall on May 30.





At a time when our country often feels divided, America the Beautiful reminds us of something enduring and shared: the profound beauty of this place we all call home. Its familiar melody and expansive spirit invite reflection, gratitude, and unity — values that resonate ever more deeply when heard through the collective voice of a full symphony orchestra. For this occasion, the work will be specially arranged for orchestra by Music Director Adam Stern.





This opportunity is open to all — no conducting experience required.