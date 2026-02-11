Seattle Philharmonic April Concert Sponsorships

Hosted by
Cover the artistic and equipment fees associated with engaging a first harpist for our performance.
Your sponsorship will be acknowledged in our program as:
“The first harp for this performance is sponsored by [Name].”
Cover the artistic and equipment fees associated with engaging a second harpist for our performance.
Your sponsorship will be acknowledged in our program as:
“The second harp for this performance is sponsored by [Name].”
Help underwrite our rehearsal facility fees for this concert cycle. This high-cost item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged like:
“Rehearsals for this performance were made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help offset the service fees associated with engaging our professional concertmaster throughout this concert cycle. This high-cost item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Concertmaster Luke Fitzpatrick's performance is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help offset the service fees associated with engaging our professional music director throughout this concert cycle. This high-cost item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Music Director Adam Stern's performance is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help underwrite our performance in Benaroya Hall this concert cycle (our largest regular expense). This high-cost, high-impact item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Seattle Phil's performance in Benaroya Hall this afternoon is made possible by in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
