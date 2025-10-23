Seattle Philharmonic January Concert Sponsorships

Support the fees associated with renting Benaroya Hall's spectacular Watjen Concert Organ. This item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Seattle Phil’s use of the Watjen Concert Organ is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Cover the licensing fees and music rental costs required to perform Handel's Water Music. A low-cost sponsorship option with direct artistic impact.
Your support will be acknowledged as:
“Seattle Phil’s performance of Handel's Water Music is made possible by [Name].”
Cover the licensing fees and music rental costs required to perform Gipps's Symphony No. 1. A low-cost sponsorship option directly supporting a U.S. premiere.
Your support will be acknowledged as:
“Seattle Phil’s U.S. premiere performance of Gipps's Symphony No. 1 is sponsored by [Name].”
Offset the rental and licensing fees for Demesseiux's Poeme for organ and orchestra. This item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Seattle Phil’s performance of Demesseiux's Poeme is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Cover the artistic and equipment fees associated with engaging a harpist for our performance.
Your sponsorship will be acknowledged in our program as:
“The harp for this performance is sponsored by [Name].”
Cover the artistic fees associated with engaging an organist for our performance. This item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Joseph Adam's organ performance is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help underwrite our rehearsal facility fees for this concert cycle. This high-cost item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged like:
“Rehearsals for this performance were made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help offset the service fees associated with engaging our professional concertmaster throughout this concert cycle. This high-cost item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Concertmaster Luke Fitzpatrick's performance is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help offset the service fees associated with engaging our professional music director throughout this concert cycle. This high-cost item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Music Director Adam Stern's performance is made possible in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
Help underwrite our performance in Benaroya Hall this concert cycle (our largest regular expense). This high-cost, high-impact item is split into shares. You may purchase all shares if you would like to be the sole sponsor for this item.
Your support will be acknowledged in our program like:
“Seattle Phil's performance in Benaroya Hall this afternoon is made possible by in part by [Name(s)*].”
* Where Name(s) includes a list of all supports with a share
