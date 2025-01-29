Seattle SHRM Sponsorships

Website Marketing: Exclusive Linked Logo on Home Page Annual Listing in Seattle SHRM Online Vendor Directory 2 Included SHRM Calendar Postings 1 Included Email Blast Email, Newsletter & Social Media Marketing: Prominent Linked Logo in Seattle SHRM Newsletters on sponsorship call out One Included quarterly Newsletter Ad (400px x 200px PNG) Social Media Blast on all platforms (2 per year) Chapter Meetings: Chapter Meetings Sponsorship (Two, one virtual one in person) Featured in Monthly Meeting Promotional Reel (Exclusive Slide)