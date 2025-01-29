Seattle SHRM Sponsorships

Website Marketing: Exclusive Linked Logo on Home Page Annual Listing in Seattle SHRM Online Vendor Directory 2 Included SHRM Calendar Postings 1 Included Email Blast Email, Newsletter & Social Media Marketing: Prominent Linked Logo in Seattle SHRM Newsletters on sponsorship call out One Included quarterly Newsletter Ad (400px x 200px PNG) Social Media Blast on all platforms (2 per year) Chapter Meetings: Chapter Meetings Sponsorship (Two, one virtual one in person) Featured in Monthly Meeting Promotional Reel (Exclusive Slide)
Gold Package Benefits: Website Marketing: Linked Logo on Seattle SHRM Webpage Annual Listing in Seattle SHRM Online Vendor Directory 1 Included SHRM Calendar Posting 1 Included Email Blast Email, Newsletter & Social Media Marketing: Listed in Seattle SHRM Newsletters on sponsorship call out Linked Logo Social Media Blast on all platforms (1 per year) Chapter Meetings: Chapter Meetings Sponsorship (One, Virtual or in person) Featured in Monthly Meeting Promotional Reel (Group Slide)
Website Marketing: Linked Logo on Seattle SHRM Webpage Annual Listing in Seattle SHRM Online Vendor Directory Included SHRM Calendar Postings Included Email Blast Email, Newsletter & Social Media Marketing: Linked Name in Seattle SHRM Newsletters on sponsorship call out Social Media Blast on all platforms Chapter Meetings: Chapter Meetings Sponsorship (One, Virtual) Featured in Monthly Meeting Promotional Reel (Group Slide)
Website Marketing: Linked Logo on Seattle SHRM Webpage Annual Listing in Seattle SHRM Online Vendor Directory Email, Newsletter & Social Media Marketing: Linked Name in Seattle SHRM Newsletters on sponsorship call out Chapter Meetings: Featured in Monthly Meeting Promotional Reel (Group Slide)
Primary Sponsor of an in-person chapter event. *Chapter Meeting *Happy Hour
Bundle includes * One email blast to Seattle SHRM Membership Base. *One 400px x 200px PNG Ad in a quarterly newsletter *Listing for 1 year on our Seattle SHRM Vendor Directory
Talent Access: Connect with emerging HR talent. Gain insights into the latest HR trends. Invitations to Mentorship Meetings: Attend exclusive mentorship meetings. Network with mentees, mentors, and other sponsors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!