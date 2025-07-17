Seattle Thunderbirds Support-a-Sport 2025

Hosted by
About this event
You are prepaying for a Seattle Thunderbirds Ticket. The discounted $28 ticket is a flat rate with no additional fees. Ticket location is based on our group ticket sales and is assigned by the Seattle Thunderbirds. PAPER TICKETS will be provided at least one week before the game. Ticket sales will conclude at 11:55pm on November 11 to ensure enough administrative processing time for this event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!