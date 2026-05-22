Seattle Thunderbirds Support-a-Sport 2026

You are prepaying for a Seattle Thunderbirds Ticket. The discounted $28 ticket is a flat rate with no additional fees. Ticket location is based on our group ticket sales and is assigned by the Seattle Thunderbirds. PAPER TICKETS will be provided at least one week before the game. Ticket sales will conclude at 11:55pm on November 1 to ensure enough administrative processing time for this event. This is subject to other teams ticket sales . We are looking to submit our order earlier this year to ensure our admission to this particular game!