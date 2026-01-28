Seattle Torrent x RCSC Raffle

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About this raffle
One (1) entry for (1) chance to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets. 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.
*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.
(2) entries for (2) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.
*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.
(3) entries for (3) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.
*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.
(4) entries for (4) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.
*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.
(5) entries for (5) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.
*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.
Each increment of $5 = (1) entry for a chance to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.
*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.
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