Rain City S.C.

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Rain City S.C.

About this raffle

Seattle Torrent x RCSC Raffle

$5 Raffle Entry / 1 entry
$5

One (1) entry for (1) chance to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets. 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.

*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.

$10 Raffle Entry / 2 entries
$10

(2) entries for (2) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.

*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.

$15 Raffle Entry / 3 entries
$15

(3) entries for (3) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.

*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.

$20 Raffle Entry / 4 entries
$20

(4) entries for (4) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.

*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.

$25 Raffle Entry / 5 entries
$25

(5) entries for (5) chances to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.

*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.

Custom # of Raffle Entries
Pay what you can

Each increment of $5 = (1) entry for a chance to win (4) PWHL Torrent tickets ($350+ value!). 100% of proceeds directly support Transcend the Field, a queer, trans, and non-binary soccer program.

*The specific game date will be mutually agreed upon between the winner & the Seattle Torrent.

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