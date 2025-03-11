Seattle Vikings Rugby's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

17301 Beach Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, USA

(2) 2025 Seattle Seahawks Tickets item
$75

(2) 2025 Seattle Seahawks Tickets for a 2025 Season Home Game, (Game and Opponent, TBA) $100 per ticket for a total of $200 or more. Donated by: Coach Paddy Healey
Autographed 16x20 inch Matt Hasselbeck Framed Photo item
$75

Autographed 16x20 inch Matt Hasselbeck Framed Photo Seattle Seahawks Legend Matt Hasselbeck, signed and framed photo, Certified through Mill Creek Sports Retail Value: $150.00 Donated by: The Anderson Family
Basic Bike Tune Up from Velofix, Sammamish item
$40

Basic Bike Tune Up from Velofix, Sammamish Location Only Silver Bike Tune Up Package Retail Value: $139.00 Donated by: Curtis Reed, Velofix
Emperor’s Package Gift Certificate Family of 4: $300 item
$99

Bizzarro has been a Seattle favorite since it opened in 1986 by original owner, chef and visual artist David Nast. He converted the building which was originally an auto workshop into his dream restaurant on a shoestring budget with a lot of hard work, ingenuity, artistic inspiration and love. Emperor's Package gift certificate: Experience dinner at one of Seattle's most iconic restaurants. Bizzarro Italian Cafe's Emperor Package include: 2 appetizers, 4 salads, 4 entrees, 2 desserts and a bottle of wine. Dinner at this eclectic Seattle institution is so much more than a meal, it's an experience! Location: Wallingford 1307 N 46th St Seattle, WA 98103 Retail Value: $300.00 Donated by: Kerri Brown Wooster, Owner Bizzaro’s
Autographed Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez 16x20 inch Photo item
$49

Seattle Mariners Star, Julio Rodriguez autographed 16x20 inch photo, framed, and certified by Mill Creek Sports. Retail Value: $199.00 Donated by: The Anderson Family
Seattle Supersonics Detlef Schrempf Autographed Jersey item
$49

Seattle Supersonics Detlef Schrempf Autographed White Jersey MCS Holo Certified Retail Value: $149 Donated by the Anderson Family
Amie Stafford Professional Photo Session item
$99

Elegant heirloom fine art wall portraits. You will receive a personal one-on-one design appointment with the artist, to create unique and stunning portrait art that will be cherished by you and your family for years to come. All portrait sessions are personalized for you in a way that captures your personalities, relationships and lifestyle. We will create a complete experience from beginning to end, including wardrobe and location consultation, culminating in the creation of art best suited to you. Sessions can be light and whimsical, elegant and romantic, casual or formal with locations such as beaches, botanical gardens, wild nature or urban; customized for your individuality. Certificates are non-transferable and cannot be given as a gift. Any number of family members can be included in extended family sessions (including dogs!). Retail Value: $250 for the Portrait Session & $250 towards Art – Totaling: $500.00 Donated by: Amie Stafford, Stafford Portraits
(6) Efeste Wine Bottle Basket item
$99

EFESTĒ was founded on family tradition, union of friendship, and passion for great wine and food. Our exceptional wines are produced using grapes sourced from the finest regions in Washington. We grow our own grapes in our Estate vineyards situated in the renowned Red Mountain and Yakima Valley AVAs. Our winemaking process is focused on creating wines with minimal intervention, using native fermentation and low oxygenation techniques. Come and visit our tasting rooms and event space in Woodinville and SoDo to enjoy a tasting of our award-winning wines while learning more about our story. Retail Value: Each bottle is valued between $50 and $100 with a total value of $300 to $500 dollars. Donated by: Craig Wicks
(2) Tickets to Seattle Kraken Game item
$149

(2) 2026 Seattle Kraken Tickets “Symetra Club Seats” (Game and Opponent, TBA) Retail Value: $300 per ticket for a total of $600 or more. Donated by: Coach Ed Stiedl
(2) 2025 Seattle Mariners Tickets item
$49

(2) Seattle Mariners Tickets “2025 Season Game of Your Choice" Retail Value: $98.00 Donated by: Scott Andresen
River Time Brewing Basket item
$49

River Time Brewing - Darrington Gift card - 2 Pizzas 2 Pounder Glasses Hat Retail Value: $129.00 Donated by: Shawna Hronek

