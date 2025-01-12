“大过年的”西雅图酷儿女权开放麦 | SeaUni大胆开麦

价格含税。我们相信酷儿女权开放麦应该对每个人开放，如果您有经济困难，可以邮件[email protected]获取access票。
tax included. We believe everyone should have access to queer feminism open mic. If you are facing financial difficulties, please email [email protected] for access tickets
价格含税。我们相信酷儿女权开放麦应该对每个人开放，如果您有经济困难，可以邮件[email protected]获取access票。
tax included. We believe everyone should have access to queer feminism open mic. If you are facing financial difficulties, please email [email protected] for access tickets
General admission + Support Us
$25
价格含税。您的支持将全部用于支持本地酷儿女权活动的开展。作为感谢，您可以在现场领取一份由华人酷儿女权活动家设计的最新周边。
tax included. Your support will help the local queer feminism activism. As a thank you, you can pick up a merch designed by Queer Feminist Activist.
价格含税。您的支持将全部用于支持本地酷儿女权活动的开展。作为感谢，您可以在现场领取一份由华人酷儿女权活动家设计的最新周边。
tax included. Your support will help the local queer feminism activism. As a thank you, you can pick up a merch designed by Queer Feminist Activist.
如票已售罄，请加小助手WeChat: SeaUniHelper进群转票
$999
如票已售罄，请加小助手WeChat: SeaUniHelper进群转票
如票已售罄，请加小助手WeChat: SeaUniHelper进群转票
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!