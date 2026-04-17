Hosted by

Seauxing Seeds Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Seauxing Seeds Foundation's Quilt Auction

Pick-up location

820 E Boston St, Ste. 2, Covington, LA 70433, USA

Aqua and Green Geometric and Floral Quilt 54" X 71.5" item
Aqua and Green Geometric and Floral Quilt 54" X 71.5" item
Aqua and Green Geometric and Floral Quilt 54" X 71.5"
$75

Starting bid

54" x 71.5" Aqua and Lime Green quilt. Machine pieces, sewn, bound and quilted using cotton batting.

48 Macarons Quilt item
48 Macarons Quilt item
48 Macarons Quilt
$75

Starting bid

51" X 69.5" Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting.

Baby Flannel Quilt item
Baby Flannel Quilt item
Baby Flannel Quilt
$30

Starting bid

36" X 38" Baby Quilt of flannel cotton with lime green ribbon sashing. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting and a flannel backing.

Teal and Red Zig Zag Quilt item
Teal and Red Zig Zag Quilt
$60

Starting bid

44" X 62" Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting and cotton teal and red plaid backing.

Pink, Cream, Yellow and Grey Jungle Friends Flannel Quilt item
Pink, Cream, Yellow and Grey Jungle Friends Flannel Quilt item
Pink, Cream, Yellow and Grey Jungle Friends Flannel Quilt
$30

Starting bid

31" X 39" Baby Flannel Quilt. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting and yellow minky backing.

Batik Sampler Quilt item
Batik Sampler Quilt
$55

Starting bid

40" X 43" Purple, cream, gold and green sampler quilt. Solid Grey Back. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting.

Patriotic Lap Quilt item
Patriotic Lap Quilt item
Patriotic Lap Quilt
$35

Starting bid

33" X 41" Red, Cream and Blue Lap Quilt. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting.

Fair and Square Batiks Quilt item
Fair and Square Batiks Quilt item
Fair and Square Batiks Quilt
$50

Starting bid

41" X 46" Batik and Solid Geometric Quilt. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting. Minky backing.

Leaf and Bud Hand Applique' Quilt item
Leaf and Bud Hand Applique' Quilt item
Leaf and Bud Hand Applique' Quilt
$95

Starting bid

Beautifully quilted 45" X 45" quilt. Hand appliqué and machine quilted using cotton batting. Released from the Yvonne E. Smode Collection.

Hand Applique' Circle Flowers item
Hand Applique' Circle Flowers item
Hand Applique' Circle Flowers
$150

Starting bid

Olive, Dark Green and Cream quilt. Masterfully quilted and hand appliqué. Solid off white back. Small stain on front.

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