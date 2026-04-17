Seauxing Seeds Foundation's Quilt Auction

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820 E Boston St, Ste. 2, Covington, LA 70433, USA
Starting bid
54" x 71.5" Aqua and Lime Green quilt. Machine pieces, sewn, bound and quilted using cotton batting.
Starting bid
51" X 69.5" Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting.
Starting bid
36" X 38" Baby Quilt of flannel cotton with lime green ribbon sashing. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting and a flannel backing.
Starting bid
44" X 62" Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting and cotton teal and red plaid backing.
Starting bid
31" X 39" Baby Flannel Quilt. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting and yellow minky backing.
Starting bid
40" X 43" Purple, cream, gold and green sampler quilt. Solid Grey Back. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting.
Starting bid
33" X 41" Red, Cream and Blue Lap Quilt. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting.
Starting bid
41" X 46" Batik and Solid Geometric Quilt. Machine pieced, sewn and quilted using cotton batting. Minky backing.
Starting bid
Beautifully quilted 45" X 45" quilt. Hand appliqué and machine quilted using cotton batting. Released from the Yvonne E. Smode Collection.
Starting bid
Olive, Dark Green and Cream quilt. Masterfully quilted and hand appliqué. Solid off white back. Small stain on front.
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