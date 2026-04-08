SeaWorld Sleepover Field Trip - Reserve Your Spot!

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This ticket reserves 1 Adult Beluga Venue seat. Tickets are $139 per person. Pricing shown includes all taxes, administrative, and processing costs. If ticket pricing is reduced after final headcount is confirmed, a partial refund for any eligible difference will be issued to the original payment form used. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable once purchased.
This ticket reserves 1 Child Beluga Venue seat. Tickets are $139 per person. Pricing shown includes all taxes, administrative, and processing costs. If ticket pricing is reduced after final headcount is confirmed, a partial refund for any eligible difference will be issued to the original payment form used. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable once purchased.
This ticket reserves 1 Adult Shark Venue seat. Tickets are $139 per person. Pricing shown includes all taxes, administrative, and processing costs. If ticket pricing is reduced after final headcount is confirmed, a partial refund for any eligible difference will be issued to the original payment form used. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable once purchased.
This ticket reserves 1 Child Shark Venue seat. Tickets are $139 per person. Pricing shown includes all taxes, administrative, and processing costs. If ticket pricing is reduced after final headcount is confirmed, a partial refund for any eligible difference will be issued to the original payment form used. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable once purchased.
This ticket reserves 1 Adult Dolphin Venue seat. Tickets are $139 per person. Pricing shown includes all taxes, administrative, and processing costs. If ticket pricing is reduced after final headcount is confirmed, a partial refund for any eligible difference will be issued to the original payment form used. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable once purchased.
This ticket reserves 1 Child Dolphin Venue seat. Tickets are $139 per person. Pricing shown includes all taxes, administrative, and processing costs. If ticket pricing is reduced after final headcount is confirmed, a partial refund for any eligible difference will be issued to the original payment form used. All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable once purchased.
We are made up of parents and guardians who work together to create fun, memorable experiences for our families. Whenever possible, we like to provide small treats, goodies, or extra surprises during our events to make them even more special for our kids. Optional donations and contributions help make this possible and allow us to ensure we have enough supplies for everyone, including accommodating last-minute unexpected changes. While completely optional, any contributions are greatly appreciated. Goodies, treats, and extras solely depend on these contributions. Thank you for being a part of our community and helping make these experiences possible for all our families!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!