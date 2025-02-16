Second Annual Birthday Bash Pickleball Tournament

We are looking for volunteers to help make this event a success! If you would like to volunteer for something specific, please email [email protected]. We need: Please only register to Volunteer if you absolutely certain you can arrive on time and stay for the entire event. Check In- 5:15pm

Tournament Ends around 9pm



✔ A volunteer to run the Jazmine’s Journey table and share information about our mission.



✔ A volunteer to collect donated toys and pass out raffle tickets.



✔ Volunteers for event set-up to help prepare before the tournament begins.



✔ Volunteers to assist with the Silent Auction and spread the word about it to guests at Chicken N Pickle.



✔ A volunteer to distribute medals to teams as they are eliminated.



✔ A volunteer to run a live video of the event on Facebook and another on Instagram to share the excitement online!