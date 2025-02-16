Second Annual Birthday Bash Pickleball Tournament

This is to register for a Two Person Team. All Donations are final. No refunds will be given. This is considered a donation to Jazmine's Journey Nonprofit 501(c)3.
MUST HAVE PRE-APPROVAL- This is for a Vendor Table. You must provide your own 6 foot table. Please arrive by 5:15pm. Event starts promptly at 6pm. You are responsible for your own set up and break down. The event ends at 9pm. All Donations are final. No refunds will be given. This is considered a donation to Jazmine's Journey Nonprofit 501(c)3.
We are looking for volunteers to help make this event a success! If you would like to volunteer for something specific, please email [email protected]. We need: Please only register to Volunteer if you absolutely certain you can arrive on time and stay for the entire event. Check In- 5:15pm
Tournament Ends around 9pm
✔ A volunteer to run the Jazmine’s Journey table and share information about our mission.
✔ A volunteer to collect donated toys and pass out raffle tickets.
✔ Volunteers for event set-up to help prepare before the tournament begins.
✔ Volunteers to assist with the Silent Auction and spread the word about it to guests at Chicken N Pickle.
✔ A volunteer to distribute medals to teams as they are eliminated.
✔ A volunteer to run a live video of the event on Facebook and another on Instagram to share the excitement online!
🎗️ Champion Sponsor – $2,000 (Exclusive – Only 1 Available)
Event Title Recognition – "Presented by [Your Company]" on all promotional materials
Premium Banner Placement at the event
Logo on Event T-Shirts (if applicable)
Social Media Spotlight (dedicated posts before and after the event)
Logo & Link on the Jazmine’s Journey website for 6 months
2 Team Registrations (4 players)
Recognition During the Event
🏆 Gold Sponsor – $600 (Court Sponsor – Gold Sponsor packages Available)
Exclusive Court Sponsorship – Your company logo displayed on a tournament court
Logo on Event Flyers & Social Media
Logo on Event Day Signage
1 Team Registration (2 players)
Shout-Out During the Event
🥈 Silver Sponsor – $400 ( 2 Silver Sponsor Packages Available)
Logo on Raffle Table or Medal Ceremony Signage
Social Media Recognition
Logo on Event Signage
1 Team Registration (2 players)
Mention During Raffle Drawing
🥉 Bronze Sponsor – $200 (Supporting Sponsor)
Logo on Event Signage
Social Media Mention
Recognition at the Event
