3rd Annual Brewing Hope

Enjoy an evening of live music, inspiring stories, silent auction, food and fun featuring local craft beer from Movement Brewing. Every ticket supports grief programs for children and families in our community.
Kids are welcome too! Plus a surprise guest from the Sacramento River Cats!
• Co-branded presenting sponsor
• Recognition at event
• Speaking opportunity
• Signage at event
• Online recognition
• Newsletter spotlight
• 4 tickets to event
• Recognition at event
• Signage at tables
• Additional swag is welcomed at tables
• Online recognition
• 3 tickets to event
• Recognition at event
• Signage at bar
• Online recognition
• 2 tickets to event
• Recognition at event
• Signage at food station
• Online recognition
• 2 tickets to event
