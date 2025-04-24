Olivia Chan Foundation

3rd Annual Brewing Hope

11151 Trade Center Dr Ste 104/105

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670, USA

General Admission (Adult)
$95

Enjoy an evening of live music, inspiring stories, silent auction, food and fun featuring local craft beer from Movement Brewing. Every ticket supports grief programs for children and families in our community.

Child (12 and under)
$45

Kids are welcome too! Plus a surprise guest from the Sacramento River Cats!

Unicorn Sponsor
$5,000

• Co-branded presenting sponsor

• Recognition at event

• Speaking opportunity

• Signage at event

• Online recognition

• Newsletter spotlight

• 4 tickets to event


Rainbow Sponsor
$3,000

• Recognition at event

• Signage at tables

• Additional swag is welcomed at tables

• Online recognition

• 3 tickets to event


Drink Sponsor
$2,500

• Recognition at event

• Signage at bar

• Online recognition

• 2 tickets to event


Food Sponsor
$2,000

• Recognition at event

• Signage at food station

• Online recognition

• 2 tickets to event 


