Second Annual 'Bridge to the Wild' Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 8 seats/tickets as well as a full table reservation.
A table purchase also serves as a sponsorship for the event.
This sponsorship package includes:
- Reserved table for 8 guests
- Recognition at the event
- Thank you gift from BGO
Raffle tickets/Drink tickets?
Support the next generation of outdoor explorers by becoming a sponsor of this special event. Your investment helps create meaningful outdoor experiences for youth, fostering a lifelong connection with nature.
This sponsorship package includes:
- Reserved table for 8 guests
- Recognition at the event
- Recognition on social media
- Thank you gift from BGO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!