2026 FIA Family Color Run Business Sponsorships

Color Splash Sponsor
$250

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Name on Shirt (text only)

Name on Banner (text only)

Business Name in Email Signature


Tie Dye Sponsor
$500

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo in Email Signature

Track Marker Sponsor
$750

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo and Link in Email Signature

Marketing Material in Swag Bag

Signage Along Track

Only 10 Available!

Color Station Sponsor
$1,000

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo and Link in Email Signature

Marketing Material in Swag Bag

Signage at Your Designated Color Station

Only 8 Available!

Warm Up Sponsor
$1,000

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo and Link in Email Signature

Marketing Material in Swag Bag

Signage at the Warm Up Station.

Special Verbal Acknowledgment at Event

Only 1 Available!

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,500

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo and Link in Email Signature

Marketing Material in Swag Bag

Signage at the Photo Booth

Special Verbal Acknowledgment at Event

Only 1 Available!

Dance Party Sponsor
$1,500

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo and Link in Email Signature

Marketing Material in Swag Bag

Signage at the ‘Dance Floor’

Special Verbal Acknowledgment at Event

Only 1 Available!

Hydration Station
$2,000

Social Media Shoutout

Newsletter Acknowledgment

Logo on Shirt

Logo on Banner

Logo and Link in Email Signature

Marketing Material in Swag Bag

Cups Branded with Your Logo

Signage at the Hydration Station

Special Verbal Acknowledgment at Event

Only 1 Available!

