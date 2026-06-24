A portion of the American flag is in the foreground, with the background featuring text announcing the "2nd Annual Gala" hosted by Intrepid Care.
Intrepid Care Inc

Hosted by

Intrepid Care Inc

About this event

Second Annual Gala

Pedrotti's Ranch 13715 FM1560

Helotes, TX

Individual Ticket
$250

Ticket for 1. Dinner and casino voucher included.

Sponsored Veteran Table
$2,500

Sponsor 1 table for 10 Active, Guard or Veterans

Recognition with logo in the gala program

Recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media

Blue Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 table for 10 guests

White Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables for 10 at gala

Recognition as White Sponsor in all on all gala collateral and signage

Verbal recognition as White Sponsor

Recognition with logo in the gala program

Recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media

Red Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables for 10 at gala with Second Row placement

Recognition as Red Sponsor in all on all gala collateral and signage

Verbal recognition as Red Sponsor

Opportunity to provide a branded promotional item for guests (subject to approval)

Recognition with logo in the gala program

Special recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media

Silver Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 tables of 10 at gala with Front and Second Row placement

Recognition as Diamond Sponsor on all gala collateral and signage

Verbal recognition as Diamond Sponsor

Opportunity to provide a branded promotional item for guests (subject to approval)

Prominent recognition with logo in the gala program

Special recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media

Title Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

3 Tables for 30 total guests plus 2 sponsored veteran tables filled by Intrepid Care.

Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all gala collateral and signage

Opportunity for key executive to address audience

Opportunity to provide a branded promotional item for guests (subject to approval)

Prominent recognition with logo in the gala program

Special recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media

Add a donation for Intrepid Care Inc

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