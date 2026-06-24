Second Annual Gala

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About this event
Helotes, TX
Ticket for 1. Dinner and casino voucher included.
Sponsor 1 table for 10 Active, Guard or Veterans
Recognition with logo in the gala program
Recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media
1 table for 10 guests
2 tables for 10 at gala
Recognition as White Sponsor in all on all gala collateral and signage
Verbal recognition as White Sponsor
Recognition with logo in the gala program
Recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media
2 tables for 10 at gala with Second Row placement
Recognition as Red Sponsor in all on all gala collateral and signage
Verbal recognition as Red Sponsor
Opportunity to provide a branded promotional item for guests (subject to approval)
Recognition with logo in the gala program
Special recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media
2 tables of 10 at gala with Front and Second Row placement
Recognition as Diamond Sponsor on all gala collateral and signage
Verbal recognition as Diamond Sponsor
Opportunity to provide a branded promotional item for guests (subject to approval)
Prominent recognition with logo in the gala program
Special recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media
3 Tables for 30 total guests plus 2 sponsored veteran tables filled by Intrepid Care.
Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all gala collateral and signage
Opportunity for key executive to address audience
Opportunity to provide a branded promotional item for guests (subject to approval)
Prominent recognition with logo in the gala program
Special recognition on the Intrepid Care website, Facebook page, and other social media
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