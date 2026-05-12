Second Annual Gala All White Gala

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About this event
Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy throughout the evening as we celebrate in style and fellowship together.
Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy throughout the evening as we celebrate in style and fellowship together.
Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy throughout the evening as we celebrate in style and fellowship together.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!