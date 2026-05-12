NABSTMC ST. GABRIEL LOUISIANA

Hosted by

NABSTMC ST. GABRIEL LOUISIANA

About this event

Second Annual Gala All White Gala

1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Dr

St Gabriel, LA 70776, USA

Single Ticket Purchase
$50

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy throughout the evening as we celebrate in style and fellowship together.


Table of Eight
$400

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy throughout the evening as we celebrate in style and fellowship together.


Table of Ten
$500

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy throughout the evening as we celebrate in style and fellowship together.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!