Second Annual Golf Tournament (at Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee)

Name and logo prominently displayed on all Golf Tournament materials as well as on the logo board displayed throughout the Florida House Spring Trustee Meeting and at the tournament. PLUS Complete sponsorship of the cocktail party and awards ceremony, including a themed drink named after you or your company. PLUS Name and/or Logo on the swag bag and marketing items that you would like included in the swag bag. PLUS Tee and Hole Sponsorship ($1,000 value). PLUS A full team of four players in the tournament including lunch & cocktail party ($1,600+ value). Please add the name of your golfers. To avoid fees, in the drop down menu under "Help Keep Zeffy Free," select "Other," then add "0."