Somebodys Sunshine

Hosted by

Somebodys Sunshine

About this event

Second Annual Golf Tournament

1000 Farnham Dr

Richmond, VA 23236, USA

4 person Team
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 players; one is the team captain

Individual player
$200

one player, we will add you to a team

Platinum sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition in program, 2 tournament teams, signage at 2 tee boxes.

company banner displayed at Registration

recognition at opening ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition in Program, One tournament team, signage at 2 tee boxes, recognition at Opening Ceremony.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition in Program, 1 tournament team, signage at 1 tee box

Fabulous Friends of the Tournament
Pay what you can

Recognition in program,

Add a donation for Somebodys Sunshine

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