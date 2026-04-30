Second Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
4 players; one is the team captain
one player, we will add you to a team
Recognition in program, 2 tournament teams, signage at 2 tee boxes.
company banner displayed at Registration
recognition at opening ceremony
Recognition in Program, One tournament team, signage at 2 tee boxes, recognition at Opening Ceremony.
Recognition in Program, 1 tournament team, signage at 1 tee box
Recognition in program,
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!