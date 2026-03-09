Second Annual Honoring Our Heroes Silent Auction

Cheer on the Michigan State Spartans football all season long at Spartan Stadium!





This package includes 2026 season tickets to all seven Michigan State home football games, plus a parking pass to make your game day experience easy and convenient.





Feel the energy of Spartan football, the roar of the crowd, and the excitement of Big Ten Conference competition throughout the entire 2026 home schedule.





Package Includes





• Michigan State Football 2026 Season Tickets

• All 7 Home Games at Spartan Stadium

• Parking Pass Included

• Electronic ticket transfer to the winning bidder after payment





Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a full season of Michigan State football while supporting the mission of Veterans Archives.