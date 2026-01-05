Trauma Healing & Prevention Services

Hosted by

Trauma Healing & Prevention Services

About this event

Second Annual JMMF: Celebrate LIFE!

Conchas Park

Albuquerque, NM 87112, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Individual Event Supporter
Pay what you can
Available until Aug 1

Help offset the costs of Face Painting, a food basket, the climbing wall, and restrooms. Supporters will be thanked on the website (or can remain anonymous)

Sponsor
Pay what you can
Available until Jun 1

Sponsors select a specific aspect of the event to cover: Face painting ($375/each artist), Restrooms and handwashing stations ($225), Food Gift Cards/Baskets ($200), back to school supplies ($150), the Climbing Wall ($100), or Goodie Give-Away Bags ($100/10 minimum). All Sponsors will be listed on the T-shirts for the event.

Add a donation for Trauma Healing & Prevention Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!