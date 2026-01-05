Second Annual JMMF: Celebrate LIFE!

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Help offset the costs of Face Painting, a food basket, the climbing wall, and restrooms. Supporters will be thanked on the website (or can remain anonymous)
Sponsors select a specific aspect of the event to cover: Face painting ($375/each artist), Restrooms and handwashing stations ($225), Food Gift Cards/Baskets ($200), back to school supplies ($150), the Climbing Wall ($100), or Goodie Give-Away Bags ($100/10 minimum). All Sponsors will be listed on the T-shirts for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!